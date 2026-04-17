TCS Nashik case: Is it 'love jihad' or 'Kerala Story 2'? What is love jihad? Is it legal term? What did Supreme Court say about this?

The TCS Nashik case has opened a Pandora's Box, tossing many questions that have upset society as well as the corporate India. What is love jihad? Is it a legal term? What did the Supreme Court and other courts in the country say about this? Explained here.

Is the TCS Nashik case an example of the so-called love jihad? Is it a repeat of Kerala Story 2.0 in corporate India? These questions have gained new angles in the wake of the new revelations. But first, the moot question is: what is love jihad? Is it a legal term? What did the Supreme Court and other courts in the country say about this? The corporate world of India was shocked, and the entire nation was stunned after eight women employees, all Hindus, working at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) lodged complaints with the city police and alleged mental and sexual harassment over the past few years.

What is love jihad?

There is no clear definition of "love jihad", a highly controversial term, with communal and emotional connotations. However, it is generally used to mean a conspiracy theory alleging that Muslim men target non-Muslim women, primarily Hindus or Christians, for marriage in order to convert them to Islam. It has no legal recognition or social acceptance. Neither the Union government nor any state government has accepted it.

(Love Jihad at TCS Nashik? AI-generated image. )

Replying to a question asked in the Parliament in 2020, Home Minister Amit Shah said categorically that the term "Love Jihad" is not defined under existing laws. He also told the house that no such cases had been officially reported by central agencies. The Supreme Court in the Hadia case that rocked the country in 2017-18 said it upheld the validity of the marriage of Hadiya and Shafin Jehan, challenged by Hadiya's family. The apex court in its verdict upheld the right of consenting adults to marry and convert of their own free will. Earlier, certain high court benches had expressed concern over "fraudulent conversions" in specific marriage cases.

Supreme Court on love jihad

Those who accept the term, particularly supporters of Hindutva, argue that a well-organised and coordinated effort to change India's demographics through forced or deceptive conversions under the guise of romantic relationships exists indeed.

There is no definition of the term "love jihad," and it is not recognized, but certain state assemblies have passed Anti-Conversion Laws to regulate conversions specifically for the purpose of marriage. Often called "Freedom of Religion" acts are believed to be biased and against the minority communities. The states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh passed ordinances in 2020-2021, making government approval for conversions before marriage mandatory. Media reports suggest that on many occasions, accusations of love jihad have been hurled to settle personal scores. In certain cases, the willing partners of different religions have been stopped from marrying because of communal reasons.

(TCS Nashik case investigations. AI-generated image.)

Is TCS Nashik case love jihad?

Is the TCS Nashik case an example of love jihad? A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations. Multiple FIRs have been lodged, seven people have been arrested, some people have been suspended, and the TCS has launched a separate investigation into the allegations. A former TCS employee alleged that the team leaders at the company's Nashik office used their office and positions to exploit female colleagues mentally and morally. He also said that there was a conversion syndicate and a sexual harassment network operating inside the company. Explaining the modus operandi, he alleged that girls were called to the TL desk and subjected to obscene language unimaginable in any professional or commercial office. The witness said that the main accused, Tausif Sattar, targeted Hindu women and ridiculed them for wearing saris and using "bindis" during festivals.

(Muslims in corporate India. AI-generated image.)

TCS Nashik case: What do relatives say?

On the other hand, Tabassum Sheikh, the mother of Danish Sheikh, who has been arrested and named in the TCS Nashik case, has claimed that her son has been falsely framed and that he is innocent. She also said that Danish did not attempt to convert anyone, as religious conversion in Islam cannot happen in such a manner and must be conducted by a Maulvi.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking directions to control deceitful religious conversion. Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay argued that deceitful religious conversion is a serious threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy, and liberty. He added that it is also a menace to fraternity, dignity, unity, and national integration.