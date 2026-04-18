TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place? Undercover police officers expose modus operandi of radicalized Muslim employees

ow did a system of coercion, betrayal, sexual harassment, rape and religious conversion flourished at the TCS Nashik unchecked? What was the modus operandi of the senior Muslim officials who tried to convert Hindu women colleagues into Islam? Details here.

Did the forced religious conversions really take place at the Nashik office of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)? This question has upset not only the Hindutva forces but also the secular people and the corporate India. Reports of forced conversion, coercion, sexual harassment, and alleged rape have forced the people from all walks of life to think about how this is possible in a secular and liberal country, and that too in the office of one of the most prestigious IT services companies. It is too early to come to a conclusion. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing into the allegations of a systematic attempt of forced religious conversion and sexual exploitation targeting junior female employees by their immediate seniors of other religions at a BPO unit of the Tata Sons-owned company.

Tausif Attar, Nida Khan TCS masterminds

It has been reported that one of the employees at the TCS Nashik office, Tausif Attar, was radicalized to the core after he had returned from a trip to Mecca. If media reports are to be believed, he promised a woman employee that her father would be cured of paralysis if she converted to Islam. The other radicalized person was Nida Khan, who befriended her Hindu woman colleagues and introduced them to the accused. Initially, it was reported that she was the head of the HR department and played a crucial role in the scandal by ignoring the complaints filed by the victims. However, the TCS has clarified that Nida Khan was not the HR head; she was a much junior employee.

(TCS, Nashik: Religious Conversion. AI-generated infographic)

Media reports also suggest that the TCS HR department ignored 78 emails and numerous chat messages that were found on the seized devices of the arrested HR AGM. The Nashik police have arrested the said AGM of the HR. He has been accused of "abetting" the crime by allegedly ignoring and suppressing these formal complaints for years. He also prevented the victims from getting help from other seniors.

Forced Religious Conversion: TCS Nashik

The most upsetting issue is the alleged "institutional betrayal," where a systematic approach to befriend, hunt, harass, coerce, and force conversion to Islam by senior Muslim employees of a prestigious company was in place, and it worked without any doubt. It was also in stark contrast to the system that a senior HR official, who was part of the POSH committee, allegedly suppressed complaints of sexual harassment for years. The system failed as the senior management remained clueless for years while all things were taking place.

Forced conversion at TCS: Modus operandi

The Nashik Police constituted a team of six women officers, and they worked under cover as housekeeping staff and employees for 40 days to monitor the workplace and gather evidence. They exposed the modus operandi of the accused.

(Religious conversion at TCS, Nashik: Modus operandi, AI-generated image.)

As the first step of the operation, the accused employees allegedly identified young women facing personal or family crises. The process of radicalization can be understood by the fact that a victim claimed the accused had told her that her father’s paralysis would be "miraculously cured" if she converted to Islam.

In the next step, the victims were asked to adopt Islamic practices and wear the clothes accordingly, and they were forced to offer Namaz, recite kalmas, and wear a hijab while in the office.

The victims claimed that in the next step, they were asked to eat non-vegetarian food, including beef, so that their dietary habits would be altered, and they could be assimilated easily into Islam.

The victims of the TCS Nashik case also alleged that the accused allegedly made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. They cracked offensive jokes about Hindu rituals to "brainwash" employees into feeling their original faith was inferior. They also talked extensively about Islam to prove how it is superior to Hinduism.

The image of the TCS has been tarnished. Though Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran described the allegations as "gravely concerning and anguishing," it is too late and too little. The TCS has appointed COO Aarthi Subramanian to lead a top-to-bottom internal investigation into how the grievance mechanisms failed so completely. However, the damage to the brand Tata has been done.