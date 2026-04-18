FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place? Undercover police officers expose modus operandi of radicalized Muslim employees

'I was clueless': PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reveals story behind viral 'sarpanch' nickname

'No bindi, no sindoor’: After Lenskart, Air India's cabin crew rule goes viral

Viral video: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair, netizens say 'Aashiqui 3 ke liye bhatak raha hai'

TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Moin Naveed Iqbal khan? Key accused Nida Khan's husband, who works in Amazon; accused of misleading police

Jana Nayagan online leak case: Tamil Nadu Police arrests three main accused including freelance editor, details inside

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer locks release date

'Last year, I played...': CSK icon Moeen Ali explains why he chose PSL over IPL

PM Modi set to adress nation tonight at 8:30 PM; focus likely on Women's reservation bill

Not Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi; Kangana Ranaut feels this actor was 'terrific' in Dhurandhar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place? Undercover police officers expose modus operandi of radicalized Muslim employees

TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place?

'I was clueless': PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reveals story behind viral 'sarpanch' nickname

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reveals story behind viral 'sarpanch' nickname

Viral video: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair, netizens say 'Aashiqui 3 ke liye bhatak raha hai'

Viral video: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place? Undercover police officers expose modus operandi of radicalized Muslim employees

ow did a system of coercion, betrayal, sexual harassment, rape and religious conversion flourished at the TCS Nashik unchecked? What was the modus operandi of the senior Muslim officials who tried to convert Hindu women colleagues into Islam? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place? Undercover police officers expose modus operandi of radicalized Muslim employees
TCS Nashik: Religious Conversion, AI-generated image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Did the forced religious conversions really take place at the Nashik office of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)? This question has upset not only the Hindutva forces but also the secular people and the corporate India. Reports of forced conversion, coercion, sexual harassment, and alleged rape have forced the people from all walks of life to think about how this is possible in a secular and liberal country, and that too in the office of one of the most prestigious IT services companies. It is too early to come to a conclusion. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing into the allegations of a systematic attempt of forced religious conversion and sexual exploitation targeting junior female employees by their immediate seniors of other religions at a BPO unit of the Tata Sons-owned company. 

Tausif Attar, Nida Khan TCS masterminds

It has been reported that one of the employees at the TCS Nashik office, Tausif Attar, was radicalized to the core after he had returned from a trip to Mecca. If media reports are to be believed, he promised a woman employee that her father would be cured of paralysis if she converted to Islam. The other radicalized person was Nida Khan, who befriended her Hindu woman colleagues and introduced them to the accused. Initially, it was reported that she was the head of the HR department and played a crucial role in the scandal by ignoring the complaints filed by the victims. However, the TCS has clarified that Nida Khan was not the HR head; she was a much junior employee. 

(TCS, Nashik: Religious Conversion. AI-generated infographic)

Media reports also suggest that the TCS HR department ignored 78 emails and numerous chat messages that were found on the seized devices of the arrested HR AGM. The Nashik police have arrested the said AGM of the HR. He has been accused of "abetting" the crime by allegedly ignoring and suppressing these formal complaints for years. He also prevented the victims from getting help from other seniors.

Forced Religious Conversion: TCS Nashik

The most upsetting issue is the alleged "institutional betrayal," where a systematic approach to befriend, hunt, harass, coerce, and force conversion to Islam by senior Muslim employees of a prestigious company was in place, and it worked without any doubt. It was also in stark contrast to the system that a senior HR official, who was part of the POSH committee, allegedly suppressed complaints of sexual harassment for years. The system failed as the senior management remained clueless for years while all things were taking place. 

Forced conversion at TCS: Modus operandi

The Nashik Police constituted a team of six women officers, and they worked under cover as housekeeping staff and employees for 40 days to monitor the workplace and gather evidence. They exposed the modus operandi of the accused. 

(Religious conversion at TCS, Nashik: Modus operandi, AI-generated image.)

  • As the first step of the operation, the accused employees allegedly identified young women facing personal or family crises. The process of radicalization can be understood by the fact that a victim claimed the accused had told her that her father’s paralysis would be "miraculously cured" if she converted to Islam.
  • In the next step, the victims were asked to adopt Islamic practices and wear the clothes accordingly, and they were forced to offer Namaz, recite kalmas, and wear a hijab while in the office.
  • The victims claimed that in the next step, they were asked to eat non-vegetarian food, including beef, so that their dietary habits would be altered, and they could be assimilated easily into Islam. 
  • The victims of the TCS Nashik case also alleged that the accused allegedly made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. They cracked offensive jokes about Hindu rituals to "brainwash" employees into feeling their original faith was inferior. They also talked extensively about Islam to prove how it is superior to Hinduism. 

The image of the TCS has been tarnished. Though Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran described the allegations as "gravely concerning and anguishing," it is too late and too little. The TCS has appointed COO Aarthi Subramanian to lead a top-to-bottom internal investigation into how the grievance mechanisms failed so completely. However, the damage to the brand Tata has been done. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place? Undercover police officers expose modus operandi of radicalized Muslim employees
TCS Nashik Case: Did forced religious conversions really take place?
'I was clueless': PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reveals story behind viral 'sarpanch' nickname
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer reveals story behind viral 'sarpanch' nickname
'No bindi, no sindoor’: After Lenskart, Air India's cabin crew rule goes viral
'No bindi, no sindoor’: After Lenskart, Air India's cabin crew rule goes viral
Viral video: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair, netizens say 'Aashiqui 3 ke liye bhatak raha hai'
Viral video: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair
TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Moin Naveed Iqbal khan? Key accused Nida Khan's husband, who works in Amazon; accused of misleading police
TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Moin Naveed Iqbal khan? Accused Nida Khan's husband
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release
5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week
Maharashtra in Spotlight: From TCS Nashik scandal to Amravati sexual exploitation case, 5 shocking incidents
From TCS Nashik Scandal to Amravati Harassment Case: 5 high-profile cases
In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale
Rishab Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before Sitar For Mental Health concert
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement