TCS Nashik Case: How many Muslims work in India's corporate houses? Data, trends and what reports say about Muslim employees

How many Muslims work in the corporate sector of India that has 14% of Muslim population and only 4% of that get enrolled for higher education? How the controversy at the Tata Consultancy Company (TCS) has hit the corporate world of the country?

How many Muslims work in the Indian corporate sector? How many of them are in important positions that may impact key decisions or policies? Though no corporate house openly declares how much of their workforce consists of Muslims, these questions have cropped up after the controversy surrounding the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The real-time percentages for corporate houses are not publicly disclosed; various studies and reports indicate the scenario, which is not very encouraging.

TCS Nashik controversy

The row erupted after victims accused senior colleagues of putting immense pressure on them to adopt Islamic practices, forcing them to change their attire, offer namaz, and eat specific foods. They also alleged that their seniors used their positions and made derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. Soon, the police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of the so-called "love jihad," sexual harassment, workplace coercion, and forced religious conversion. The Tata Sons-owned ITES firm has maintained that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harassment. It suspended the accused individuals immediately after the allegations surfaced and launched an internal probe led by senior leadership to ensure accountability.

(Muslims' representation in corporate India and TCS controversy.)

According to reports, the Muslim community is underrepresented in formal corporate employment. The Muslims constitute about 14.2% of India's population. According to the Sachar Committee reports, the literacy rate among Muslims was 59.1%, which was below the national average of 64.8%. Besides, less than 4% of Muslims are graduates or diploma holders, whereas the national average was 7%. A study of the BSE 500 companies shows that Muslims account for only about 2.67% of directors and senior executives in the Indian corporate sector. The total remuneration share for Muslim executives amounts to around 3.14% of the total remuneration.

(Educational status of Muslims in India.)

Muslim representation in corporate India

Analysts believe that the underrepresentation is partially due to lower enrollment in higher education. According to the latest report, only 4.64% of Muslims were enrolled for higher studies during 2020-21. Earlier in 2019-2020, enrollment numbers for Muslim students fell 8%, affecting the candidate pool for high-skill corporate roles. It is a fact that the corporate sector struggles with low Muslim representation at the top levels; it does not have many people at the middle level as well. Most of the Muslims employed in these companies are employed at the levels of factory workers, class 3 and class 4 jobs, and even lower levels. However, the controversy at the TCS also highlights the complexities of managing diverse religious identities within large-scale professional environments.

(Status of Muslims in higher education.)

In a letter written to the Labour Ministry, the apex body of IT sector employees' unions, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), demanded that a detailed audit of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) compliance be conducted at TCS. It also sought a wider state-level audit across tech and ITES companies, especially large multinational organisations in Maharashtra.

It has also demanded an examination of all complaints of sexual harassment received, pending, or disposed of within the organisation (TCS) over the past several years, along with action taken. It also said that the role and accountability of Human Resources personnel and senior management in handling complaints and ensuring a safe workplace should be examined.