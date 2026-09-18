Tata Sons Listing Row: Why are Noel Tata and Shapoorji Mistry locked in a battle over Tata Group's future?

Will Tata Sons eventually go public and get listed under the pressure of SP Group chief Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry? Or Will Noel Tata succeed in maintaining its old character of a philanthropic body? Boardroom battle at the Bombay House explained here.

The listing of Tata Sons has become the main bone of contention between Noel Tata of Tata Trust and Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry of the SP Group. Tata Trust has always advocated keeping the salt-to-software conglomerate as a private entity, run by a philanthropic body. However, the SP Group, which holds 18.38%, wants the group to go public. The issue that has been dormant for decades and managed by Tata Sons has now emerged as the main sticking point. It has received a boost with the directive of the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI on Tata Sons

The central bank classified Tata Sons as an "upper-layer" non-banking financial company in 2023 and asked it to go public within three years. The deadline expired on September 30, 2025. Tata Sons repaid more than Rs. 21,000 crore of debt and exited the NBFC framework in an attempt to escape RBI regulation. However, the RBI changed the rule in July, 2026 and said that any NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more is in the upper layer. As Tata Sons has assets of Rs 2.01 lakh crore, it could not qualify for the exemption that government-owned NBFCs get.

SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has said in a statement. "I believe a transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons can strengthen the entire ecosystem. It can broaden participation, enhance governance, give greater visibility to value, protect the legitimate interests of investors and provide the basis for a more robust and equitable dividend policy. Most importantly, it can strengthen the capacity of the Tata Trusts to pursue their philanthropic responsibilities over generations."

Noel Tata Vs SP Mistry

Noel Tata believes that the philanthropic character of the group is the hallmark, and it must be maintained at all costs. In a statement, Tata Trusts, which holds a 66% stake in Tata Sons, said, "The Tata Trusts have not agreed to listing of Tata Sons...the board agreed that all available options, and not listing alone, should be thoroughly explored and assessed on an immediate basis, with the findings and recommendations presented to the Board." He reminded the members at the board meeting that the board had, in March 2024, when Ratan Tata was still there, unanimously resolved to keep the holding company unlisted.

Noel Tata argued that the late JN Tata conceived the Tata Group as a national service through business, and it remained so for over a century. He said that listing and going public will destroy the Tata Sons' character. The Tata Trust Chairman said that once listed, Tata Sons would be accountable to institutional shareholders, for whom legitimate interests lie in financial returns. It will be different from the Tata Sons' mandate. He continued, "It is doubtful that such shareholders would sanction the deployment of capital to rescue a group company in distress or the funding of a greenfield venture whose returns lie fifteen years away...What is at stake is something very fundamental. The nature and character of the Tata Group as a unique institution."

Tata Sons listing

Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry also referred to late JN Tata. He said that the founding philosophy of Jamsetji Tata provides the moral foundation for this moment. He also referred to the founder as saying that "in a free enterprise, the community is not just another stakeholder in business but is in fact the very purpose of its existence.”

Talking about the philanthropic character of the Tata Group, Mistry noted, "The Tata Trusts are among India’s most important philanthropic institutions. It should be our shared ambition that, over the coming five years, the Trusts become one of the largest and most consequential philanthropic corpuses in the world- not merely in the size of their corpus, but in the scale, quality and permanence of the public good they create." He added, "A stronger Tata Sons, operating transparently and responsibly, can help make that ambition possible through sustained enterprise growth and a durable flow of value towards philanthropy."

Tata Sons IPO

However, in the board meeting, Noel Tata said, "That is not sentiment. It is the operating model of this House, and it has stood the test of time for more than a century. A listing will destroy its character and strike at the heart of this principle." The Tata Trust chief sticks to his guns. He told the board that public listing is not the only option and the board must "occupy the room" rather than concede it.