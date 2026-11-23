Though Tata Sons' board meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2026, has been postponed, the issue of its proposed IPO is back in focus. DNA India explains the regulatory issue, the differences within the Tata leadership, the Shapoorji Pallonji group's stake, and the potential implications.

Will India's biggest business house finally go public and come out with what may be the biggest IPO in the country? Tata Sons IPO row has deepened as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked the salt-to-software conglomerate to get listed on the stock exchanges of the country as soon as possible. However, Tata Trust Chairman Noel Tata has opposed the move, supported by many bigwigs in the Tata House, including Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran.

RBI on Tata Sons IPO

In a letter written to Tata Sons CFO Saurabh Agrawal on November 16, 2026, the RBI reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with the regulations of an Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Company. These regulations include listing on the stock market. The central bank had earlier rejected Tata's move to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration on September 11, 2026. Tata Sons, for its part, repaid the debt and applied to surrender its CIC registration in 2024 to avoid listing rules.

Tata Sons is the principal and holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Tata Trust holds 66% of the equity shares of Tata Sons, and it supports education, health, livelihood generation, and art and culture. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own Board of Directors. Each Tata Group company and its enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own Board of Directors. Tata Sons has business interests across automobiles, steel, technology, aviation, and consumer products. It is also the owner of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, and Tata Steel.

(Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trust.)

Noel Tata offers new plan

In an attempt to avoid listing on the stock market, Tata Trust Chairman Noel Tata introduced a new plan. He has proposed the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) into Tata Sons. He has moved the proposal so that the business and financial structure of Tata Sons is changed; the holding company no longer falls under the upper-layer NBFC and core investment company classifications.

Noel Tata has argued that the basic philosophy behind the business of Tata House would be changed drastically if it is listed. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in November 2026, he emphasised that listing Tata Sons would basically alter its philosophy from philanthropy to profit.

Tata Group's business philosophy

On its official website, the Tata Group has written, "Our Governance Philosophy is to ensure fair, transparent, accountable and ethical management to protect the interests of all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, vendors, regulators and society. As a responsible corporate citizen, Tata Sons follows the laws of the land in letter and spirit. Tata Sons also goes beyond mere compliance to highlight certain behaviours and norms to Tata Group operating companies."

It has also quoted JRD Tata, who said in 1973, "The Tata philosophy of management has always been, and is today more than ever, that corporate enterprises must be managed not merely in the interests of their owners, but equally in those of their employees, of the consumers of their products, of the local community and finally of the country as a whole."

Will PM Modi intervene?

Earlier this month, Noel Tata got a boost for his attempts after six Parsi organisations wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to protect Tata Sons and allow it to remain unlisted. These organisations have said that listing could push Tata Sons to prioritise short-term shareholder returns over long-term goals and social responsibilities. After he sought more time to sort out the issue, review documents, and evaluate the restructuring proposal, Tata Sons' meeting scheduled for November 26, 2026, was postponed.

However, the path for Noel Tata is not easy, with many Tata Sons bigwigs and insiders supporting the need to list the conglomerate and issue the IPO. Some of them are as follows:

Jimmy Tata

Younger brother of Ratan Tata and stepbrother of Noel, Jimmy Tata has openly supported the move to go public. The squash player, who chose to remain aloof from business and Tata Group activities, is a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Batting for listing, he said that it would ensure statutory accountability and separation between commercial operations and philanthropic trusts.

Venu Srinivasan

Tata Trusts Vice-Chairman and a Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, Venu Srinivasan has supported the demand to list the conglomerate and backed board decisions on this matter.

Vijay Singh

Backing the demand for listing the Tata Sons, Tata Trusts Vice-Chairman Vijay Singh said that RBI's instructions on listing should be accepted and followed.

N Chandrasekaran

The Tata Sons Board, along with its Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, wants to go public instead of contesting the RBI's upper-layer NBFC guidelines and listing mandate.

Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry

Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group holds about 18.4% of the equity shares in Tata Sons, and it has been advocating for the listing for a long time. Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has welcomed the RBI's instructions.

India's biggest IPO?

The SEBI rules say that a company with a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore must issue a minimum public offer of Rs 15,000 crore. Besides, at least 1% of the post-issue market cap can be diluted to 2.5%. If Tata Sons lists at Rs 10 lakh crore, it will have to come out with an IPO of at least Rs 25,000 crore, with 2.5% dilution. It will be the biggest Indian IPO ever. Tata Sons will have to increase its public shareholding to 15% within five years and up to 25% within ten years.