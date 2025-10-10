Will Tata Sons end 90-year-old shareholding ties with SP Group? Can it pay Rs 3,000,000,000,000?

After Ratan Tata’s death, the Tata–SP Group feud revives as Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry battle for control of the $300 billion Tata conglomerate.

Since the death of the then Tata Group head Ratan Tata last year, in October, the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate has been in controversy, ranging from family disputes to boardroom battles to government intervention. The battle to control the overall management of the Tata Group, which began in 2016 and witnessed ugly quarrels between Ratan Tata and Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Cyrus Mistry, has revived once again after a brief lull. Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate, wants to take full control of the Tata Group. However, it cannot do so easily as the SP Group possesses 18.37 per cent stakes in the conglomerate, a relationship that dates back to 1936.

Noel Tata-Mehli Mistry war

Tata Sons Chairman and Ratan Tata's half-brother, Noel Tata, now battles with Cyrus Mistry's cousin, Mehli Tata of the SP Group. Various laws related to corporate governance, as well as the Tata Group's Articles of Association, give enough space to the SP Group to exert pressure and stop Tata Sons from doing whatever it wants.

The SP Group owns more than 10 per cent (18.37 per cent in fact) stakes in the conglomerate, and it is qualified as a promoter, in spite of being a minor shareholder. So, any acquisition or divestment procedure must comply with Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, Reserve Bank of India regulations, and broader corporate norms. There are four ways for the Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts to push the SP Group out.

Share buyback

Tata Sons can directly buy all the shares that the SP Group has in its possession. It will cost about Rs 3 lakh crore, and Tata Sons and Tata Trusts can pay this amount by selling off a part of their stakes in those companies, which are not in the core business. However, SP Group will have to pay 36 per cent tax, which will be tens of thousands of crores.

Equity swap

Tata Sons and the SP Group can take the path of an equity swap. The Tata Group can allow Shapoorji Pallonji Group stakes in the subsidiaries like TCS or Tata Steel. SP Group can sell that stake to raise Rs 1 billion and repay a part of its loan. Tata Sons’ existing Articles of Association currently prohibit such a swap; it will require amendments.

Sale to external buyers

The SP Group can divest its stakes by selling them to an external buyer, who can keep them or sell them to the Tata Group. However, it will need a listing of the conglomerate, something Tata Sons has been opposing tooth and nail.

IPO

The last option may be a listing of the Tata Group companies, but Tata Trusts and Tata Sons have been opposing it and will continue to do so.