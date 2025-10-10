Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video shows how Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home looked like 20 years ago - Watch

Venu Gopal Avula: The Future of Data-Driven Enterprise Intelligent ERP Analytics

Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the prestigious award?

WPL 2026 set for historic mega auction — BCCI finalises dates, player retention, slots and RTM card rules

Will Tata Sons end 90-year-old shareholding ties with SP Group? Can it pay Rs 3,000,000,000,000?

100% tariff on Norway? Netizens mock Donald Trump as he misses out on Nobel Peace Prize

IND vs WI: KL Rahul enters elite WTC club with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; achieves rare Test feat for India

Taliban's stern warning to Pakistan over cross-border terrorism: 'Our patience and courage....'

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500-crore mark worldwide

White House issues BIG statement after Trump's Nobel Peace Prize snub: 'Proved they place...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video shows how Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home looked like 20 years ago - Watch

Viral video: How Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments home looked like 20 years ago

Venu Gopal Avula: The Future of Data-Driven Enterprise Intelligent ERP Analytics

Venu Gopal Avula: The Future of Data-Driven Enterprise Intelligent ERP Analytics

Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the prestigious award?

Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the award?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Will Tata Sons end 90-year-old shareholding ties with SP Group? Can it pay Rs 3,000,000,000,000?

After Ratan Tata’s death, the Tata–SP Group feud revives as Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry battle for control of the $300 billion Tata conglomerate.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 06:03 PM IST

Will Tata Sons end 90-year-old shareholding ties with SP Group? Can it pay Rs 3,000,000,000,000?
Tata Group has been mired in controversy since the death of its chairman, Rata Tata. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Since the death of the then Tata Group head Ratan Tata last year, in October, the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate has been in controversy, ranging from family disputes to boardroom battles to government intervention. The battle to control the overall management of the Tata Group, which began in 2016 and witnessed ugly quarrels between Ratan Tata and Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Cyrus Mistry, has revived once again after a brief lull. Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate, wants to take full control of the Tata Group. However, it cannot do so easily as the SP Group possesses 18.37 per cent stakes in the conglomerate, a relationship that dates back to 1936. 

Noel Tata-Mehli Mistry war

Tata Sons Chairman and Ratan Tata's half-brother, Noel Tata, now battles with Cyrus Mistry's cousin, Mehli Tata of the SP Group. Various laws related to corporate governance, as well as the Tata Group's Articles of Association, give enough space to the SP Group to exert pressure and stop Tata Sons from doing whatever it wants. 

The SP Group owns more than 10 per cent (18.37 per cent in fact) stakes in the conglomerate, and it is qualified as a promoter, in spite of being a minor shareholder. So, any acquisition or divestment procedure must comply with Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, Reserve Bank of India regulations, and broader corporate norms. There are four ways for the Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts to push the SP Group out. 

(Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts)

Share buyback

Tata Sons can directly buy all the shares that the SP Group has in its possession. It will cost about Rs 3 lakh crore, and Tata Sons and Tata Trusts can pay this amount by selling off a part of their stakes in those companies, which are not in the core business. However, SP Group will have to pay 36 per cent tax, which will be tens of thousands of crores. 

Equity swap

Tata Sons and the SP Group can take the path of an equity swap. The Tata Group can allow Shapoorji Pallonji Group stakes in the subsidiaries like TCS or Tata Steel. SP Group can sell that stake to raise Rs 1 billion and repay a part of its loan. Tata Sons’ existing Articles of Association currently prohibit such a swap; it will require amendments.

(SP Group's Cyrus Mistry was killed in an accident.)

Sale to external buyers

The SP Group can divest its stakes by selling them to an external buyer, who can keep them or sell them to the Tata Group. However, it will need a listing of the conglomerate, something Tata Sons has been opposing tooth and nail. 

IPO

The last option may be a listing of the Tata Group companies, but Tata Trusts and Tata Sons have been opposing it and will continue to do so.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saif Ali Khan calls ex-wife Amrita Singh's guidance 'invaluable'; Kajol's reaction will leave you in splits
Saif Ali Khan calls ex-wife Amrita Singh's guidance 'invaluable', Kajol replies
'Repented' Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I supported him, even when he was..'
Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal
Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies
Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary reco
Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'
Rise and Fall: Aly slams Akriti for showing middle finger to Arjun
Gauahar Khan shares cryptic note after Ismail Darbar says his son Zaid Darbar can stop her from working: 'Amid all the noise...'
Gauahar shares note after Ismail says his son Zaid can stop her from working
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE