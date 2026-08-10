Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman hardens stand on Sheikh Hasina, tells India, ‘Create conducive environment’

Has Sheikh Hasina become a flashpoint in India-Bangladesh relations? Will Bangladesh PM Tarique Rehman attend the next BRICS meeting scheduled for September in India? Details here.

In what may be called hardening his stand on Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sought a "conducive environment" for strengthening ties with India. After Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi was made to wait for weeks, Rahman met him on Monday. Without naming Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh prime minister told him that there was a need to create a "conducive environment" to boost ties between the two neighbours. His comment came after Dhaka had expressed its displeasure over the online press conference held in New Delhi. Addressing the press conference on August 5, Hasina reiterated her decision to return to her country in December, come what may. Earlier, Dhaka had requested India to extradite the ousted former prime minister, who has been awarded a death sentence in a highly controversial trial in absentia.

India-Bangladesh Ties: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Rahman "emphasised the need to create a conducive environment to further advance the bilateral relations between the two countries". Reacting to the development, the Indian High Commission took to the social media platform and reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh in a "positive, constructive and forward-looking manner".

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rehman has expressed hope that the "Indian government has succeeded in appreciating its stand and it will not do anything that may undermine his country."

(Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi meets Bangladesh PM, Tarique Rehman.)

BRICS summit India

However, it is not yet clear if Tarique Rehman will attend the BRICS summit in India next month. Trivedi said, "We have already invited the prime minister. The people and the prime minister of India are looking forward, and you are positive. If there is democracy, issues will remain there; if there is no issue, there is no democracy. Both countries have their issues, but the people have only one issue, and that is good bilateral ties. There will be a win-win situation if there are good relations."

Dinesh Trivedi did not say what issues were discussed in the meeting. However, he said, "There is no issue which we can not discuss and resolve. This is a win-win situation. Both countries are progressive democracies."

Tarique Rehman told the Indian High Commissioner that Sheikh Hasina has been convicted by the judiciary. He said, "A convicted person is taken into custody, and if he has to say anything in his defence, he can say it in the court." He also said that the former prime minister insulted the judiciary of the country on August 5, and India has allowed her to do so.

Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh?

Analysts believe that as the BRICS is a multilateral platform with China and Russia on board, Bangladesh may not ignore its importance and skip the meeting in India. Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of Media Cell, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, told DNA India that the government might take a decision once it receives a formal request from India.

Dhaka may put pressure on India not to allow Sheikh Hasina to indulge in activities it does not like. Experts believe that she has become a hot potato for both India and Bangladesh. After Dhaka requested Delhi to extradite her, the former prime minister has voluntarily offered to return to the country and face the consequences. Bangladesh government perhaps does not like it to happen because it may allow Hasina to connect with the people, regain her lost ground and emerge as a popular leader.

If hundreds of thousands of her supporters take to the streets on her return, the Rehman government may land in a soup. It may come under international pressure and allow her a free and fair trial that may upset the BNP applecart, as the trial was not fair. So, the best situation for the BNP is that Sheikh Hasina lives in India. Ostensibly, it can ask Delhi to extradite her.