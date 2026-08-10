FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi: 'You level allegations and then flee'

Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi: 'You level allegations and then flee'

Trump demands compensation from Iran as Tehran seeks war damages: 'Interesting idea'

Trump wants compensation from Iran as Tehran seeks war damages

Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring on Ishqnama set, video goes viral - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring on Ishqnama set, video goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman hardens stand on Sheikh Hasina, tells India, ‘Create conducive environment’

Has Sheikh Hasina become a flashpoint in India-Bangladesh relations? Will Bangladesh PM Tarique Rehman attend the next BRICS meeting scheduled for September in India? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman hardens stand on Sheikh Hasina, tells India, ‘Create conducive environment’
Sheikh Hasina, Ex-PM, Bangladesh. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called hardening his stand on Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sought a "conducive environment" for strengthening ties with India. After Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi was made to wait for weeks, Rahman met him on Monday. Without naming Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh prime minister told him that there was a need to create a "conducive environment" to boost ties between the two neighbours. His comment came after Dhaka had expressed its displeasure over the online press conference held in New Delhi. Addressing the press conference on August 5, Hasina reiterated her decision to return to her country in December, come what may. Earlier, Dhaka had requested India to extradite the ousted former prime minister, who has been awarded a death sentence in a highly controversial trial in absentia. 

India-Bangladesh Ties: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Rahman "emphasised the need to create a conducive environment to further advance the bilateral relations between the two countries". Reacting to the development, the Indian High Commission took to the social media platform and reiterated India's commitment to working with Bangladesh in a "positive, constructive and forward-looking manner".

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rehman has expressed hope that the "Indian government has succeeded in appreciating its stand and it will not do anything that may undermine his country."

(Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi meets Bangladesh PM, Tarique Rehman.)

BRICS summit India

However, it is not yet clear if Tarique Rehman will attend the BRICS summit in India next month. Trivedi said, "We have already invited the prime minister. The people and the prime minister of India are looking forward, and you are positive. If there is democracy, issues will remain there; if there is no issue, there is no democracy. Both countries have their issues, but the people have only one issue, and that is good bilateral ties. There will be a win-win situation if there are good relations." 

Dinesh Trivedi did not say what issues were discussed in the meeting. However, he said, "There is no issue which we can not discuss and resolve. This is a win-win situation. Both countries are progressive democracies." 

Tarique Rehman told the Indian High Commissioner that Sheikh Hasina has been convicted by the judiciary. He said, "A convicted person is taken into custody, and if he has to say anything in his defence, he can say it in the court." He also said that the former prime minister insulted the judiciary of the country on August 5, and India has allowed her to do so.

Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh?

Analysts believe that as the BRICS is a multilateral platform with China and Russia on board, Bangladesh may not ignore its importance and skip the meeting in India. Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of Media Cell, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, told DNA India that the government might take a decision once it receives a formal request from India. 

Dhaka may put pressure on India not to allow Sheikh Hasina to indulge in activities it does not like. Experts believe that she has become a hot potato for both India and Bangladesh. After Dhaka requested Delhi to extradite her, the former prime minister has voluntarily offered to return to the country and face the consequences. Bangladesh government perhaps does not like it to happen because it may allow Hasina to connect with the people, regain her lost ground and emerge as a popular leader. 

If hundreds of thousands of her supporters take to the streets on her return, the Rehman government may land in a soup. It may come under international pressure and allow her a free and fair trial that may upset the BNP applecart, as the trial was not fair. So, the best situation for the BNP is that Sheikh Hasina lives in India. Ostensibly, it can ask Delhi to extradite her. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi: 'You level allegations and then flee'
Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi: 'You level allegations and then flee'
Trump demands compensation from Iran as Tehran seeks war damages: 'Interesting idea'
Trump wants compensation from Iran as Tehran seeks war damages
Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring on Ishqnama set, video goes viral - Watch
Shehnaaz Gill accidentally swallows nose ring on Ishqnama set, video goes viral
The Traitors 2: Munawar, Shweta, Rhea are accused as traitors in new sneak peek, who are the real masterminds?
The Traitors 2: Munawar, Shweta, Rhea are accused as traitors in new sneak peek
7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia, death toll rises to 20 as rescue operations continue
7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia, death toll rises to 20
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement