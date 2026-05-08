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Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

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Governor vs Vijay Thalapathy: Is Rajendra Arlekar violating SC's SR Bommai judgment in Tamil Nadu?

While Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar is asking for 118 MLAs on paper, the SR Bommai case explicitly states that the Governor's office is not the place to count heads—the Assembly is. Is the governor violating the Supreme Court order? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : May 08, 2026, 02:15 PM IST

Governor vs Vijay Thalapathy: Is Rajendra Arlekar violating SC's SR Bommai judgment in Tamil Nadu?
Vijaya Thalapathy with Tamil Nadu Governor.
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Is Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar right in asking the TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy to prove his majority before taking the oath of office? What are the provisions in the Indian Constitution? What is the SR Bommai case, and how does it show that the governor is wrong? After staking the claim for government formation on Wednesday, Vijay met the governor again on Thursday and discussed the issue for more than 30 minutes. However, Arlekar stuck to his demand and reiterated that the TVK must prove its majority before he invites it to form the government. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Lok Bhavan said, "During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the government, has not been established."

Tamil Nadu Governor Vs. TVK's Vijay Thalapathy

What does it mean? In simple terms, Governor Rajendra Arlekar wants a list of 118 MLAs supporting the TVK. It is believed that he told Vijay Thalapathy that, in certain earlier cases, the courts have censured the governor for failing to ascertain that the party staking claim to government formation has the requisite majority. Vijay offered to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly. However, the governor insisted that he would invite him to take the oath only after he proves his majority. After Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, 10 short of a simple majority, the Congress, with five seats, offered to support the TVK. Vijay handed a list containing the names of 113 MLAs, five short of the majority. 

(Tamil Nadu Governor and SR Bommai Case: AI-generated infographic.)

Articles 153-162 of the Indian Constitution define the role of the governor, who appoints the chief minister and other ministers. Article 163 talks about the Council of Ministers (State) aiding and advising the governor. The Supreme Court verdict in the SR Bommai case has become the main principle for deciding the majority and government formation. 


SR Bommai Case

Governor Pendekanti Venkatasubbaiah dismissed the SR Bommai government in Karnataka and imposed the President's Rule, invoking Article 356 on April 20, 1989. A writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court in April on behalf of SR Bommai, which was rejected by a three-member bench. The matter ultimately reached a nine-member bench of the Supreme Court. The bench consisting of Kuldip Singh, PB Sawant, Katikithala Ramaswamy, SC Agarwal, Yogeshwar Dayal, BP Jeevan Reddy, SR Pandian, AM Ahmadi, and JS Verma delivered the landmark judgment on the SR Bommai vs Union of India case. The apex court laid down certain guidelines so as to prevent the misuse of Article 356 of the constitution. It said in the most unequivocal terms that the majority enjoyed by the Council of Ministers shall be tested on the floor of the House. 

(Vijay Thalapathy, Leader, TVK.)

Earlier cases

Analysts believe that Tamil Nadu's governor should invite Thalapathy Vijay for form a government and ask him to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly within a stipulated time. There are certain cases in the past. 

  • The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 assembly election, while the Congress-JD(S) alliance claimed a post-poll majority. However, Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BS Yediyurappa of the BJP to form the government and ask him to prove his majority on the floor of the house within 15 days. The Congress-JD(S) alliance moved the Supreme Court, which declined to stop the oath-taking ceremony but reduced the time limit to prove majority to 36 hours to prevent "horse-trading."
  • After Shiv Sena pulled out of the alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra in 2019, and a faction of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar backed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked him to form the government. The Supreme Court intervened and ordered an immediate televised floor test with open ballots.
  • After nine of its own MLAs rebelled, the Congress government of Uttarakhand was dissolved, and the president's rule was imposed. The Supreme Court ultimately directed a floor test for Chief Minister Harish Rawat under its supervision. 
  • Governor Mridula Sinha invited Manohar Parrikar of the BJP to form the government, though the saffron party did not get a majority in the 2017 assembly election. After the matter reached the Supreme Court, it declined to stop the government formation, but ordered the chief minister to prove his majority on the floor of the house within 48 hours. 

 

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