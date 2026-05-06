Tamil Nadu: Five reasons why Thalapathy Vijay's TVK might turn down AIADMK's offer of support

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay faces tough choice amid AIADMK and Congress offers to form government. Will he accept the AIADMK or go for smaller parties? Explained here.

The power game in Tamil Nadu has become very interesting, not seen in the recent past anywhere. After Vijay Thalapathy-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly, the politics of opportunism and piggybacking have surfaced and soared to ridiculous heights. The party led by the actor-turned-politician is 10 seats short of a majority in the house. Before it could contact other parties for support to stitch a workable majority to form the government, Vijay was spoiled with an offer of support.

Thalapathy Vijay's TVK

A day after the Congress offered its support, violating the "coalition dharma" and risking the ire of its partner DMK, the AIADMK came forward to support the TVK. While the Congress has five seats, the All India Dravid Munnetra Kazhgam has won 47 seats, with its other partners, PMK, four, and BJP one. However, the interesting part of the political game is that the TVK wants only 10 seats to form the government in the state.

(Thalapathy Vijay to Reject AIADMK Offer? AI-generated infographic.)

Amid increasing buzz of 'talks' between party General Secretary Edapaddi K. Palaniswami and TVK chief Vijay, the people were shocked when AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam indicated of an understanding. He said, "The party has to take the decision." Amid rumours of a rift within the party, some reports suggest that some AIADMK MLAs, not happy with Palaniswami's leadership, want to extend support to the TVK. Though AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan rejected the reports of rift as "baseless rumours", he confirmed "momentum" within AIADMK and TVK.

AIADMK support to TVK

Should Thalapathy Vijay accept the offer of the AIADMK? Analysts believe the actor-turned-politician is most likely to politely refuse the offer, though he could use it as a bargaining chip to put pressure on Congress. It is believed that the TVK may form the government with the help of small parties—the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and the Indian Union Muslim League. With 5 seats of the Congress and two each of the CPI, the CPIM, and the IUML, the Thalalapathy Vijay-led party may easily cross the magic number of 118. It will have 119 seats in total, in fact.

(Thalapathy Vijay, Leader, TVK)

The political equation and the future planning are the main reasons behind the strategy of turning down the AIADMK's offer. If the Congress joins the TVK government, it will have to break the pre-poll coalition with the DMK, resulting in the split of a formidable political force and strong opposition. DMK's bitterness can be gauged by the scathing attacks led by spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, who accused the Congress of having "backstabbed" India's alliance partners. Terming the Congress decision "myopic," he said Wednesday, "I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret."

Tamil Nadu Government Formation

He also warned Congress that this decision might hurt its political interests in the bigger game plan in 2029. Analysts believe the decision may really create problems for the national party that would go to the Lok Sabha elections and need a stronger and smoother INDIA bloc to challenge the BJP. Annadurai said, "The 2029 big elections are coming, and we are very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted."

Another important point is that the smaller parties would not be too demanding for extending the support, they may be happy with smaller political sops and small offices. It will be easier for the bigger party, the TVK, to run the government smoothly. If it accepts the support of the AIADMK or a faction of the party, it will have to give it more moolah, a bigger part in the pie of power. Besides, it will have to handle it under pressure all the time. Another point is that the AIADMK will come with the BJP, which has already been branded a representative of communal, Brahminical, and Hindutva forces. It will be really difficult to convince the people to accept the BJP. Why should the TVK carry this extra baggage when they have better options?