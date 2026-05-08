Tamil Nadu Power Puzzle: How Vijay-led TVK may still form government despite governor’s refusal

Can TVK replace DMK as the new face of Dravid politics in Tamil Nadu? Tamil Nadu’s next big political experiment unfolds as Vijay Thalapathy attempts the Dravidian reset.

What may happen in Tamil Nadu now after Governor Rajendra Arlekar declined to invite TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy to take the oath? This seems to become a million-dollar question in the politics of the southern Indian states, known for their anti-Brahminical and Dravidian politics. After Vijay came out with a list of 113 MLAs, five short of the majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the moot question that emerged was: how may the TVK stitch up the alliance and garner the required number of MLAs to stake a fresh claim for government formation?

Tamil Nadu government formation

Though senior AIADMK leaders SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam still want to support the TVK and also seek a power-sharing arrangement to keep other players off, party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami is believed to be against the idea to keep its hold over voters strong. He is believed to have opposed the idea of sharing power with the TVK as it could harm the AIADMK in the long run. Denying any split in the party, an AIADMK spokesperson said, “Split in AIADMK, TVK given deadline by AIADMK, AIADMK and DMK alliance, one more AIADMK split and AIADMK breaking into factions. These are just speculations.”

What next? Analysts believe the DMK wants to support the TVK form a government without coming to the picture. It wants is allies like the CPI, CPIM, IUML, and the Kamal Hasan-led MNM to join the Vijay-led government, but with certain conditions. Veteran Tamil journalist Shiva Murugeshan told DNA India, "DMK wants its smaller parties to support the Vijay Thalapathy and share the power with the TVK, but with certain conditions. " He added, "The DMK wants to ensure that the TVK government does not accept the dictates of the BJP-led Union government on certain issues like education and schools and the National Education Policy."

DMK support TVK; MK Stalin backs Thalapathy

Analysts believe the main emphasis of the DMK is to continue opposing the Brahminical dominance. It wants to continue with Dravid politics, which Vijay has diluted to a great extent. So, the DMK would not support the TVK openly, but it would ask junior partners to join hands with the actor-turned-politician.

(Vijay Thalaapathy, Leader, TVK)

Despite harping on the Dravid identity and continuing with the freebie politics for a long time, the DMK has been limited to 59 seats. The situation can be understood by the fact that Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost his own constituency. It reflects a paradigm shift in the Dravidian political project, which is situated within Tamil Nadu and the wider Indian political imagination. However, analysts strongly feel that it must not be treated as an end to the Dravid politics. Analysts feel, though both the DMK and AIADMK have been decimated, the politics based on Dravidian identity will not come to an end. It should be kept in mind that TVK’s formal ideology, as published on its public-facing pages, does not reject the Dravidian tradition. It has been said in the most unequivocal terms that “state autonomy is the foremost right of the people of each state." This clarifies the party's stand on Dravid identity.

Dravidian politics reset

In an attempt to keep the Dravidian politics ruling the roost, the DMK helps the TVK may form the government with the support of small parties—the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and the Indian Union Muslim League. With 5 seats in the Congress and two each of the CPI, the CPIM, and the IUML, the Thalalapathy Vijay-led party may easily cross the magic number of 118. It will have 119 seats in total, in fact. Shiva Murugeshan says, "Smaller allies have already met MK Stalin and discussed the issue; he has agreed to the proposal and asked them to go ahead. They will soon announce support after they are assured of fulfilling their conditions." So, the decks for a Vijay Talapathy-led government in Tamil Nadu are cleared; only a formal announcement is to be made.