Aleppo, once a thriving hub of trade and culture in Syria, has become the epicenter of renewed conflict as Syrian rebel forces launched a surprise offensive. This marks one of the rebels' strongest advances in years.

By Friday, rebels had captured a dozen towns and villages in Aleppo province and entered the city’s western districts, which had been under the control of President Bashar al-Assad’s government. This offensive coincides with heightened tensions in the region, as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. This could raise fears of another deadly front in West Asia.

UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator David Carden stated that the attacks have killed at least 27 civilians, including children. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that over 18o people have died in the ongoing clashes, including more than 100 fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group leading the offensive.

HTS, a former al-Qaida affiliate designated as a terrorist group by the US and UN, claims the operation is a defensive necessity. Rebel leaders said it aims to prevent Syrian army strikes and retaliate against increased airstrikes on rebel-held areas in Idlib.

Meanwhile, Assad’s military, backed by Russia and Iran, has responded with heavy bombardment. Russian and Syrian warplanes targeted rebel positions near the Turkish border, and Iran suffered losses, including a senior Revolutionary Guards commander.

Experts warn the offensive could destabilise the region further.