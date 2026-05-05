Beyond RSS: How PM Modi and Amit Shah are shaping West Bengal's new leadership narrative? How Suvendu Adhikari may be new Yogi Adityanath?

The state that witnessed persons like Bidhan Chandra Roy, Jyoti Basu, and Buddhadev Bhattacharya at the helm of affairs may now have a chief minister like Suvendu Adhikari. Explained here.

Why is Suvendu Adhikari the most natural and first choice for the office of chief minister in West Bengal? Will he be able to edge past Dilip Ghosh, the stalwart with the RSS background and blessings? Will the BJP pick Rupa Ganguli or Agnimitra Paul, who has no mass grassroots support or charismatic appeal? Being a woman may be their most important factor after the saffron party chose Rekha Gupta, a lightweight woman politician with no record of experience. The BJP may also consider state chief Samik Bhattacharya of Nishith Pramanik.

Suvendu Adhikari Bengal CM

Senior journalist and Kolkata-based media house Mahanagar's Editor, Kunwar Preetam, thinks that the BJP has no alternative; it has to make Suvendu Adhikari the chief minister of the state. The politician, who defeated Mamata Banerjee twice, has emerged as a close confidante to Home Minister Amit Shah. Besides, from the beginning of his political career, when he was close to Banerjee and led the Nandigram movement, Suvendu Adhikari has had the image of a strong man, and the saffron party wants this image at present. He said, "The BJP has chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Samrat Chaudhary. Suvendu Adhikari may be next in line."

(Suvendu Adhikari, Leader, BJP. AI-generated infographic.)

Kunwar Preetam added, "The Bhabanipur MLA may play the most important role in implementing all the decisions taken by the PMO and the central government schemes and programmes. He may be in close and direct contact with the central leadership."

Next CM of West Bengal

The Nandigram MLA may also help the BJP increase its footprint in the state and weaken the Trinamool Congress. Kunwar Preetam says, "The municipal elections are around the corner. Suvendu Adhikari will be useful in luring away the TMC leaders and grassroots workers so that the Mamata Banerjee-led party may lose its base and shrink further."

Analysts believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah may also use this opportunity to further weaken the control of the RSS over the party. They want to take control of the saffron party so that they have full sway and they do not have to accept the dictates of the organization. Kolkata-based senior journalist Manoj Kumar Singh says, "Dilip Ghosh may not be made the chief minister of West Bengal because of his association with the RSS. After the rise of Adhikari, Ghosh was sidelined. Suvendu Adhikari is the right person."

Suvendu Adhikari vs Dilip Ghosh

It is almost decided that other contenders for the most coveted office in the state may be left behind or adjusted in the government. Analysts believe that Roopa Ganguli, Agnimitra Paul, and Dilip Ghosh may be made ministers and given important departments in the government. The man who carved out a niche place for himself in the politics of the state by becoming the close confidante of Mamata Banerjee and being the main driving force behind the Nandigram movement has left behind all of his peers in the party. His strong image and aggressive Hindutva narratives may help him clinch the most important position in the state. Manoj Kumar Singh says, "Suvendu Adhikari deliberately attacks the Muslims to make his image like that of Himanta Biswa Sarma to bolster his position in the race for the office."

The state that witnessed persons like Bidhan Chandra Roy, Jyoti Basu, and Buddhadev Bhattacharya at the helm of affairs will now have a chief minister like Suvendu Adhikari. Enough water has flowed down the Hooghly in the meantime; the time and politics have changed, and so have the eligibility criteria for being the head of the government. The land of Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Baul singers has changed a lot; at least it appears so.