SC Hearing Tomorrow: Did Delhi Police cross line in detaining women journalists at Jantar Mantar?

All eyes are set on Delhi Police, and people want to know how it may explain to the Supreme Court its action against women journalists, their arbitrary detention and physical handling.

As the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea on Thursday, October 15, 2026, regarding

the detention of political leaders and journalists, on Sunday at Jantar Mantar, the question being asked is: what will the apex court order? The apex court will also hear the case related to the police failure to stop the attack on women and restrictions on the Metro stations. Did the security measures taken by Delhi Police go beyond the limits set by law? What are the rules and regulations for restrictions? How do they balance freedom of expression and the right to dissent?

CJI Surya Kant on Delhi Police

It has been alleged that women journalists were heckled and some even detained despite identifying themselves as media personnel. Hearing to a petition filed by Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, "We would like some senior officer to remain present here and explain." The CJI presided over a three-judge bench and heard the prayer of

senior advocate Indira Jaising, who sought protection for journalists, especially women, from arbitrary detention. The court also said that it would hear the plea and other petitions challenging the detention of political leaders and suspension of rail services and closing the Metro stations. The court also said that a senior Delhi Police officer should be present in person to explain the alleged assault on women journalists.

NWMI plea in Supreme Court

The petition has alleged that the inquiry, carried out by Delhi Police, fails to explain the detention and forced removal of journalists while they were covering the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The petition prayed the court to ensure that the women journalists are not physically handled, intimidated, and arbitrarily detained.

The petition claimed that at least ten journalists were detained on Sunday.

It has been reported widely in the media that journalists were assaulted, manhandled physically, arbitrarily detained, and forcibly removed while reporting on protests.

Freedom Speech Collective filed a contempt plea alleging that police personnel assaulted journalists in violation of the Supreme Court’s October 10 order that media persons covering the protests must not be harassed. Senior advocate Chander Uday Singh filed a similar petition.

Article 19 freedom of speech protest



Thursday's hearing has become important in the wake of the alleged excesses of Delhi Police. However, the Supreme Court may also consider the provisions made in the Indian Constitution.

The right to hold a protest is a fundamental right, guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. Article 19 protects the freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully without arms. It says the following things:

Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression. It allows citizens to voice dissent, critique policies, and express demands.