Supreme Court vs ECI: 5 Questions on SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, and deleted voter names

What may happen next after the Supreme Court issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI), CEC Gyanesh Kumar, and the other two election commissioners on the SIR and the large-scale deletion of voter names from the electoral rolls?

Amid mounting troubles for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the BJP, and the Narendra Modi government, the issue of the alleged irregularities by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has moved from the streets to the Supreme Court. It is no longer limited to protests by political parties, organisations or persons. After the apex court issued notices to the ECI, the CEC and two other election commissioners- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi- the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls became a legal and constitutional matter.

Supreme Court vs ECI

Now, the question is not whether the opposition parties can force Gyanesh Kumar to resign; rather, it is whether the ECI followed the well-defined rules and whether the names of the eligible voters were deleted illegally. It is also the question of what corrective measures should be taken and what orders the Supreme Court can issue if it finds a violation of the law. There are two different issues: the challenge to the SIR and the alleged irregularities and the controversy around the opposition's march to the Supreme Court on October 12, 2026.

After hearing the petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA bloc alleging large-scale deletion of names from the voters' list and alleged violation of laws in the SIR, the three-member bench of the Supreme Court issued notices to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The bench sought clarifications from the ECI and other respondents and tagged the plea to the SIR.

What do Supreme Court's notices mean

It must be clearly understood that the acceptance of the plea does not necessarily mean that the Supreme Court has accepted the allegations as true; it does not invalidate the SIR or restore the deleted names. However, the court sent signals that it wanted responses and records before it could conclude whether any law has been breached. It has not struck down the SIR. The apex court has not suspended or passed any order against Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc, in its petition, has challenged the process of the SIR and the large-scale deletion of names from the electoral rolls. It has also questioned the decision-making process of the ECI and said in clear terms that the CEC had not taken the other two election commissioners into confidence and worked unilaterally.

What about SIR?

The most important and relevant part of the question is whether the names of the eligible voters have been removed from the electoral rolls. The other relevant questions are: whether the voters received an adequate opportunity to respond and whether an effective mechanism of appeals was in place. The massive number of the deleted names does not itself prove that all deletions were illegal.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders have demanded in their petition that files, minutes, notings, recorded objections and access logs relating to ECINET and ERONET be produced to the court. They have also questioned the systems used in election administration. They have pointed out that these records could establish who authorised particular decisions and whether CEC Gyanesh Kumar consulted the other two election commissioners before taking decisions.