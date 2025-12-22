FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here

Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?

Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day

Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film', lauds Aditya Dhar, comments on Ranveer Singh: 'Underplayed, yet...'

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi, redefine couple goals in perfectly paired ensembles

Barmer collector Tina Dabi's social media fame backfires as students call her..., here's what happened next

What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress look for 36th birthday

Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?

Aravalli at crossroads: What does SC ruling mean for mining, water security?

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay Devgn does full justice to fan service, third instalment of blockbuster franchise will be OUT on this special day

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Ajay to bring third instalment on this special day

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?

The Supreme Court’s new definition of the Aravalli range has sparked political and environmental debate over mining, conservation and water security.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?
Aravalli Range. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The oldest mountain range in India stands at a crossroads. The Supreme Court's order on the definition of the Aravalli range and the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change's recommendation are likely to bring a paradigm shift in the management and conservation of nature and the environment. It has not only ruffled many feathers in the green bodies and concerned government departments but also raised certain legal and constitutional issues, besides stirring a political storm. The nefarious designs of the lurking land sharks in the garb of development cannot be ruled out. It may also reshape the policies on how to strike a balance between the protection of the environment and development. 

Supreme Court's Aravalli order

In its order, the apex court has accepted the recommendation that says, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief." It also says, "An Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other." Reacting to the order, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the Union Government's report redefining the Aravallis would put stricter conditions for its conservation and destroy about 90% of the mountain range. He also launched a 'Save Aravalli' campaign on social media. 

Aravalli redefinition

However, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav asserted that the new definition will bring more than 90% of the Aravalli region under "protected area." He emphasized that the Supreme Court-approved framework provides for stronger protection of the mountain system. It will also place a freeze on new mining leases until a comprehensive management plan is finalized, he argued. Yadav also said, "In the total area of 1.44 lakh square kilometres of the Aravalli, mining eligibility can only be in 0.19% of the area. The rest of the entire Aravalli is preserved and protected." He also pointed out that no new mining lease can be awarded in the Aravalli region until a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining is prepared for the entire landscape. It is to be prepared by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

Aravalli conservation

However, the environmental analysts argue that the significance of the Aravalli Range does not lie in its elevation but in what it does. It works as a natural water storage system, as it allows the rainwater to seep into the rocky structures and fill the aquifers. These aquifers supply water to Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and many cities in Rajasthan, including Alwar. Large-scale mining work and cutting of the forests would stop this process, and it may cause loss of groundwater and water scarcity. The ecologists also apprehend that mining work in the area would damage the fragile ecosystem that is the abode of animals like nilgais, leopards, hyenas, and many species of birds. It will damage the vast areas of the scrubland, grassland, and forests.

Aravalli mining

The ecologist, hydrologists, and civil society members also feel that setting the limit to 100 metres of elevation is an oversimplification of the issue. Many areas in the Aravalli Range have aquifers, low-lying ridges, and wildlife corridors that have an elevation of less than 100 metres. The new definition will allow mining in these areas and these will face destruction, leading to far-reaching ecological consequences. The extraction may change the drainage pattern, soil stability, and the soil's capacity to absorb water. It may cause irreversible damage. Mining and extraction could lead to real estate development and urbanization, adding more to the concrete jungle in the adjoining areas. 

The Supreme Court's directive to conduct scientific mapping depends much on how comprehensively the mapping addresses the concerns related to hydrology, biodiversity, and geomorphology rather than the elevation. Transparency is another important issue, and it is yet to be seen whether the mapping report is made public and it is subjected to scientific scrutiny. It is also not clear how the development concerns are reconciled with environmental protection and how the government and its agencies take the road forward.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Know how to download hall ticket here
IBPS RRB PO Mains 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card released at ibps.in; Check details
Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...
Migrant worker from Chhattisgarh beaten to death in Kerala, mistaken to be...
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress and no-makeup look for 36th birthday, Watch viral video
Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads in floral mini dress look for 36th birthday
Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?
Aravalli at crossroads: What does SC ruling mean for mining, water security?
Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads in country
Bangladesh violence: Another student leader shot in the head as unrest spreads i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement