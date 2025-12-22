Aravalli at crossroads: What does Supreme Court ruling mean for mining, water security and wildlife?

The Supreme Court’s new definition of the Aravalli range has sparked political and environmental debate over mining, conservation and water security.

The oldest mountain range in India stands at a crossroads. The Supreme Court's order on the definition of the Aravalli range and the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change's recommendation are likely to bring a paradigm shift in the management and conservation of nature and the environment. It has not only ruffled many feathers in the green bodies and concerned government departments but also raised certain legal and constitutional issues, besides stirring a political storm. The nefarious designs of the lurking land sharks in the garb of development cannot be ruled out. It may also reshape the policies on how to strike a balance between the protection of the environment and development.

Supreme Court's Aravalli order

In its order, the apex court has accepted the recommendation that says, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief." It also says, "An Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other." Reacting to the order, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the Union Government's report redefining the Aravallis would put stricter conditions for its conservation and destroy about 90% of the mountain range. He also launched a 'Save Aravalli' campaign on social media.

Aravalli redefinition

However, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav asserted that the new definition will bring more than 90% of the Aravalli region under "protected area." He emphasized that the Supreme Court-approved framework provides for stronger protection of the mountain system. It will also place a freeze on new mining leases until a comprehensive management plan is finalized, he argued. Yadav also said, "In the total area of 1.44 lakh square kilometres of the Aravalli, mining eligibility can only be in 0.19% of the area. The rest of the entire Aravalli is preserved and protected." He also pointed out that no new mining lease can be awarded in the Aravalli region until a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining is prepared for the entire landscape. It is to be prepared by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

Aravalli conservation

However, the environmental analysts argue that the significance of the Aravalli Range does not lie in its elevation but in what it does. It works as a natural water storage system, as it allows the rainwater to seep into the rocky structures and fill the aquifers. These aquifers supply water to Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and many cities in Rajasthan, including Alwar. Large-scale mining work and cutting of the forests would stop this process, and it may cause loss of groundwater and water scarcity. The ecologists also apprehend that mining work in the area would damage the fragile ecosystem that is the abode of animals like nilgais, leopards, hyenas, and many species of birds. It will damage the vast areas of the scrubland, grassland, and forests.

Aravalli mining

The ecologist, hydrologists, and civil society members also feel that setting the limit to 100 metres of elevation is an oversimplification of the issue. Many areas in the Aravalli Range have aquifers, low-lying ridges, and wildlife corridors that have an elevation of less than 100 metres. The new definition will allow mining in these areas and these will face destruction, leading to far-reaching ecological consequences. The extraction may change the drainage pattern, soil stability, and the soil's capacity to absorb water. It may cause irreversible damage. Mining and extraction could lead to real estate development and urbanization, adding more to the concrete jungle in the adjoining areas.

The Supreme Court's directive to conduct scientific mapping depends much on how comprehensively the mapping addresses the concerns related to hydrology, biodiversity, and geomorphology rather than the elevation. Transparency is another important issue, and it is yet to be seen whether the mapping report is made public and it is subjected to scientific scrutiny. It is also not clear how the development concerns are reconciled with environmental protection and how the government and its agencies take the road forward.