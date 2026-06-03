What is Super 301? How has US used it as weapon to punish India, other countries? Explained

What Is Super 301? How did the USTR use this trade weapon against India in 1989 and 1991? Why has It returned at a time when the US and India are holding talks for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA)?

What is Super 301 that has once again hit the India-US business ties, and that too at a crucial moment when the two sides are holding talks to finalise the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA)? Super 301 or Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974, is the provision that various US administrations have used to whip less competitive economies to punish them whenever they seem to challenge the world's biggest economy. It allows the US Trade Representative (USTR)to mandate additional tariffs on the countries that indulge in unfair trade practices against the US companies. However, it allows Washington to punish those countries that try to push their products into the world's biggest economy and most prosperous market. There are instances of using the provisions of Super 301 for geopolitical reasons as well.

What is Super 301?

Introduced under the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988, Super 301 was designed as a smart tool to force trade negotiations for opening the markets. It allows the USTR to identify the countries and their trade practices that act as a major hindrance to the US firms. It also mandates the USTR to investigate the allegations of unfair trade practices, hold negotiations with the countries concerned and get the tariffs reduced and the non-tariff trade barriers removed. It also allows the US administration to take retaliatory steps like imposing higher tariffs on put the non-tariff barriers.

(What Is Super 301? AI-generated infographic.)

Various US administrations during the 1980s and 1990s used Section 301 to put pressure on countries with large trade surpluses, like India, Brazil, Japan and China, frequently. After it expired in 1990, the US administrations at different times during the 1990s reactivated and revised it intermittently by subsequent executive orders. Though it became irrelevant and illegal after the provisions of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) were adopted by member states, including the US, Washington has reinvented it whenever it has suited its business interests.

(Super 301 Explained. AI-generated infographic.)

Section 301 US Trade Act

Washington used Super 301 against India for the first time in 1989 when George HW Bush was the president. Invoking Super 301 in May 1989, the USTR designated India, along with Brazil and Japan, as the "Priority Foreign Country". He objected to restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, limits on foreign ownership in Indian companies, making it mandatory to source local content, export obligations imposed on foreign firms, weak protection of intellectual property rights and a closed insurance sector in India. The US launched an investigation into the entire issue. However, no punitive action was taken. It became a part of the broader negotiation on the Uruguay Round of the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT) negotiations. India was targeted again in 1991 for not opening its insurance sector and for the restrictions on foreign investment.

India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, BTA

In the latest development, the US indicated to impose additional tariffs on 60 countries, including India. According to the USTR report released Wednesday, an additional 10%tariffs may be imposed on Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and the United Kingdom for allegedly failing to enforce a forced labour import ban. Similarly, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Switzerland face a 12.5% tariff for the same reason.