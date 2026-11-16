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Oil Tankers Catch Fire In Strait Of Hormuz: Will petrol and diesel prices rise in India?

Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed fires involving two crude tankers. Brent crude is trading at $94.63 per barrel at present day. How may it impact petrol and diesel prices in India?

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Pramode Mallk

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 06:44 PM IST

Oil Tankers Catch Fire In Strait Of Hormuz: Will petrol and diesel prices rise in India?
Strait of Hormuz. (File Image.)
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As six oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the supply chain disruption and the vulnerability of the commercial vessel hit the headlines once again. In a recent development,  Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that two crude tankers caught fire in the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Thousands of barrels of crude went up in smoke, raising the question of how the US-Iran war continues to disrupt the supply chain, put oil prices on fire, and harm the world's economies, particularly those countries that import huge quantities of oil. 

US-Iran  war: Oil tanker attacks

Confirming the attack on the oil tankers on Monday, November 16, 2026, the UK Marine Trade Operations said that one of the vessels was coming out of the Strait of Hormuz near the Omani coast when an "unknown projectile" struck it. It set the engine room on fire. It has been identified as the Panama-flagged ON PHOENIX. Another tanker caught fire after it was "left immobilised after striking a naval mine in the prohibited zone east of the Strait of Hormuz". The IRGC said in a statement, "Several very powerful explosions lit up the sky over the Strait of Hormuz for hours." 

The attack on the oil tanker took place soon after Iran struck a US helicopter base in Bahrain on Sunday. It was the first attack on a Persian Gulf state in several weeks. Brent was selling for $94.639 per barrel hours after the attack on Monday. However, the crude price is most likely to go up further with these attacks. Meanwhile, Iran has hinted that a diplomatic resolution to the conflict is still possible. US President Donald Trump said that additional strikes against Iran may not be necessary. 

How may it impact Indian economy?

India is a country that imports about 88% of its fuel requirements and 40% of this flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The RBI has estimated that an increase of 10 per cent in the oil price may lower the GDP growth by about 15 basis points or 0.15 percentage points. If Brent continues to sell above $100 per barrel, as the case may be now, the Indian economy is most likely to be hit in such a way that the GDP may come down to 6 per cent. 

India's GDP may suffer

The central bank has also estimated that an increase of $10 per barrel in crude prices may hit the Indian economy by about $12 billion to $15 billion or about 0.4% to 0.5% of GDP. It may widen the current account deficit (CAD). Similarly, a hike of $10 per barrel may increase inflation by about 30 to 50 basis points or 0.3% to 0.5%.  Earlier in October, when the RBI increased the repo rate,  the Indian currency plummeted to a five-month low and neared a record low. Though the central bank hinted at tightening the flow of the greenback, the traders felt that the RBI's policy was ​not hawkish enough to support the rupee. 

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