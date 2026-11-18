Will the price of cooking gas or LPG increase in India? The attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz has raised concern. Explained here.

Will you have to pay more for your LPG (cooking gas) cylinders? Will the government-controlled oil marketing companies (OMCs) increase prices once again with a fresh supply disruption as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz deepens? This question popped up after a missile hit the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, 2026. Though it was not an Indian ship, it came as a big blow to India, as there were 25 crew members, including 24 Indians, on board. Two Indian crew members were admitted to hospital with serious injuries; one is still missing, and 21 were evacuated.

Strait of Hormuz: LPG supply in India

India is the third-largest consumer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas after China and the US. It consumed about 33.21 million tonnes of the gas in the financial year 2025–26. The country has more than 33.37 crore LPG consumers, including more than 10.56 crore connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). It produces approximately 60% of its LPG consumption domestically. The OMCs, Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, will import about 2.7 million tons of LPG from Saudi Aramco, Chevron, TotalEnergies Trading SA (Totsa), and Vitol.

Coming under Donald Trump's pressure to narrow the trade deficit, India bought ⁠US LPG for the first time through annual contracts awarded to Chevron and opened new tabs with Phillips 66 and Totsa. It bought LPG from US firms also to diversify its import portfolio and reduce dependence on the Middle East. Besides, India also encouraged consumers to ​switch to piped ​gas, helping ⁠curb domestic demand for LPG. Earlier in 2025, India bought about 90% of its 21.85 million tons of LPG imports from the Middle East. However, the fact remains that most of the oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

LPG cylinder price

India paid a total amount of $37 billion for imports of the LPG, LNG, urea, and DAP, LPG and LNG alone exceeded $27 billion. The import bill may go up if the waterway slips into another crisis and the attacks resume. In recent developments, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted US personnel and assets across the region, and the Pentagon hit back by attacking an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island. As tensions escalated, Washington dispatched a third US aircraft carrier, and Tehran intensified its threats against US forces and commercial vessels.

The price of the LPG cylinders in India may go up, depending on many issues.

If the attacks continue, the price of LPG will flare up.

It will depend on how long the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

The prices will soar if the vessels are stuck in the waterway and fail to reach India safely.

Amid supply chain disruption, the moot point will be whether alternative supplies are available.

The cost of LPG may go higher if freight and insurance costs go up.

An increase in the price of LPG in the international market can not be ruled out under these circumstances. However, the government-controlled OMCs absorb the rise in the price of LPG most of the time, as the cooking gas is used by the general masses and a hike in its price may hit them hard. Keeping in mind the fact that seven states- Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat will go to polls in 2027, the government is unlikely to raise the LPG price.