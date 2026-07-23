As Strait of Hormuz boils, Gulf nations race to bypass chokepoint, India faces big oil shift

The US-Iran war has exposed the vulnerability of small states like Kuwait and Bahrain after the Strait of Hormuz was closed, and the vessels were attacked. As the waterway became the world's most critical oil chokepoint, Gulf nations have planned to launch multi-billion-dollar pipeline projects.

The placid and serene Strait of Hormuz is boiling. The waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman has not only prolonged the US-Iran War, but it has also hit the world economy, including the Indian economy. As geography dictates the flow of crude oil, geopolitics determines whether it will flow. Stung by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, there is a buzz of activity related to the attempts to bypass the waterway. The Arab crude oil producers have rushed to bypass the crucial waterway by constructing oil pipelines from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman. They are ready to invest tens of billions of dollars, kickstarting a flurry of activities to build infrastructure in the region.

UAE: Fujairah pipeline

In an attempt to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates will construct a second pipeline to the port of Fujairah with the hope of doubling exports by the financial year 2027. The present capacity of this pipeline is 1.8 million barrels per day. State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company of the UAE is planning to construct a third pipeline for petroleum products like jet fuel, gasoline and diesel to Fujairah.

Gulf Region. (Representative image.)

Iraq, the second-largest oil producer of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) signed an agreement with Syria earlier this month. It will rehabilitate a pipeline from the northern oil fields of Iraq to the Mediterranean coast of Syria. Saudi Arabia has planned to increase the capacity of its East-West Pipeline that brings crude oil from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. It will reduce its dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

East-West Pipeline of Saudi Arabia

Originally constructed in the 1980s, the East-West Pipeline runs from Abqaiq oil field on Saudi Arabia's eastern Gulf coast to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea in the west. It has a capacity of four million barrels per day. However, Riyadh will have to upgrade the Port of Yanbu to accommodate more than two VLCCs at the same time.

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US-Iran War: Strait of Hormuz crisis

The ongoing US-Iran war has exposed the vulnerability of small states like Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, while establishing the significance of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. While Riyadh and Abu Dhabi will corner the biggest pie of the windfall, Kuwait and Manama will be the biggest losers if these pipelines are built. Kuwait is situated at the northernmost tip of the Strait of Hormuz and relies on the waterway for nearly all of its oil exports. Similarly, Bahrain, the island country in the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, is connected to the outside world with a causeway to Saudi Arabia.

Iraq enjoys the advantage of having the port of Basra, which opens up into the Persian Gulf and eventually into the Strait of Hormuz. So, about 70% of its oil exports have been to Asia. It was one of the biggest sources of crude oil for India till recently.

(East-West Pipeline)

Gulf oil pipeline projects

US energy company Chevron, Los Angeles-based TI Capital, and the Syrian-Qatari billionaire al-Khayyat brothers have formed a consortium to rehabilitate the decades-old pipeline connecting Iraq to the Syrian port of Baniyas in the Mediterranean. The construction of these pipelines will be expensive and geographically complicated, but the Gulf states want to build them as back-up options, learning the lessons from the ongoing US-Iran war.

However, if the pipeline projects are completed, Baghdad will sell most of its oil to Europe because the very large crude carriers or VLCCs, as they are called, will not be able to transit through the Suez Canal, and the journey through the Cape of Good Hope will be too long and too expensive. However, they would not earn too much money by selling oil to the European nations. The oil producers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be the biggest beneficiaries of constructing these pipelines to bypass the Strait of Hormuz because the geography encourages them to sell their oil to the Asian market.

(East-West Pipeline.)

India oil imports

As India imports about 85% of its fuel requirements and about 40 of this need flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the construction of these oil pipelines will impact it directly. It will have to change its crude purchase strategy. While it may have to reduce its dependence on Iraq, India may end up buying more from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It will change the crude basket of India.