Stealth fashion explained: What is ‘Quiet Luxury’, viral and ultra-expensive fashion trend followed by billionaires?

Representational image

Many high-end and luxury brands often sell overtly expensive and outlandish clothes, which have a peculiar and unique look and scream money. However, celebrities and billionaires are now following a new trend called “Stealth Fashion” or Quiet Luxury.

Billionaires across the world are now following this new viral fashion trend called ‘quiet luxury’, which is slowly emerging as one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023. This basically means that the wealthy continue to dress in a super expensive ensemble, albeit in a toned-down manner.

Stealth fashion and quiet luxury literally translated to looking and feeling expensive by dressing in subtle, label-less clothing which actually costs a massive amount of money. This trend was in the news after Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance in court in a super expensive but subtle pantsuit.

What is ‘Quiet Luxury’?

Quiet luxury is a type of wealth display and a top fashion trend that is being followed by billionaires. The objective of quiet fashion is dressing in subtle tones and ordinary-looking clothes without any visible logos, but these clothes actually cost a massive fortune.

The main reason quiet luxury is mainstream among billionaires is because it gives them a subtle, somewhat ordinary, and common-man look, yet gives them a sleek and expensive aura. These clothes usually cost thousands of dollars, but look like normal outlet clothes at times.

One common example of quiet luxury is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who is often seen wearing a plain white or grey t-shirt, which costs thousands of rupees. Another example is Gwyneth Paltrow, who wore a sleep and plain pantsuit in court recently, which was over Rs 1 lakh.

Quiet luxury is not a new fashion trend but is being adapted more and more these days as it involves non-risky and monochrome clothing in safe colours and cuts, which will most likely never go out of style and remain a safe option for all, being presentable and expensive.