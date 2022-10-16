What is Elon Musk's Starlink and how it works to provide satellite internet?

What is Elon Musk's Starlink and how it works? (file photo)

Starlink is a satellite constellation system owned by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that aims to deliver global internet coverage by way of a growing network of private satellites orbiting overhead.

The system is suited for rural areas where internet connectivity is unreliable or where people don't have proper network coverage.

A SpaceX initiative, it is a constellation of more than 3,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit to provide high-speed internet services. SpaceX is a privately held rocket and spacecraft company that Elon Musk founded in 2002.

How does Starlink work?

Starlink operates on satellite internet service technology. A satellite system uses radio signals through the vacuum of space. Ground stations broadcast signals to satellites in orbits, which in turn relay the data back to the Starlink users on Earth.

How to connect to Starlink?

After subscribing to Starlink, users receive a Starlink kit that includes a satellite dish, a dish mount and a Wi-Fi router base unit. Hence, users have to first set up the satellite dish to start receiving the signal and pass the bandwidth to the router to use the service.

However, Starlink's service is only available in select regions in the US, Canada and other places as of now. But it may be available in other places as more satellites of Starlink make their way into the constellation.

Starlink in India

SpaceX is set to apply for global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) permit to launch broadband-from-space services in India, Economic Times reported. If Starlink starts its services in India then even the most remote areas can soon have connectivity via satellite internet.

The company has planned to provide fast internet data in the Indian market at the lowest price compared to the international market. Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licences to operate in the country.