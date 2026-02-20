Space Kiss: How India’s Gaganyaan will dock with the ISS

Picture this. A white-and-orange capsule with the Indian tricolour painted on it is floating silently in space, 400 kilometres above Earth. It is slowly, carefully moving towards the International Space Station — a giant laboratory the size of a football field that has been orbiting our planet since 1998. Engineers sitting in Bengaluru are watching every centimetre of movement on their screens, barely breathing. For every Indian who grew up hearing Rakesh Sharma say "Saare Jahan Se Achha" from space back in 1984, this moment would feel like the country's biggest dream finally coming true.

That dream is now very, very close. As of early 2026, India and America are seriously talking about sending an uncrewed — meaning no humans inside, just instruments and cargo — Gaganyaan module to dock with the ISS. Docking simply means joining two spacecraft together in space, like connecting two coaches of a train, except this train is travelling at 28,000 kilometres per hour and there is no room for even a small mistake. ISRO and NASA are working on this together as equal partners, which itself is a big deal because America does not partner with just anyone in space.

This discussion comes right after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla spent 20 days aboard the ISS in June 2025 as part of Axiom Mission 4 — making him the first Indian to visit the station since Sharma. Shukla did not just float around clicking photos. He ran science experiments in zero gravity, learned how the station works from the inside, and brought back knowledge that ISRO engineers are already using to improve Gaganyaan. Real experience in space cannot be taught in any classroom on Earth.

Now, why does this uncrewed docking matter so much? Think of it as a practice exam before the final board exam. India's big goal is to have its own space station — called Bharatiya Antariksh Station — ready by 2035. To build and run a space station, you must first master the skill of docking spacecraft perfectly. ISRO already practised this with its SpaDeX satellites in 2024 and 2025, where two small Indian satellites successfully docked with each other in orbit. But docking with the ISS — the most complex object ever built and placed in space — is a completely different level of challenge and confidence-builder.

It also keeps Gaganyaan's own schedule moving forward without delay. The first uncrewed Gaganyaan flight, called G1, is planned for March 2026. It will carry Vyommitra — a half-humanoid robot whose name literally means "space friend" — who will sit inside the capsule, check cabin conditions, talk to ground control, and prove that the spacecraft is safe enough for real human beings. But the mission does not end in space. After completing its work in orbit, the capsule will re-enter Earth's atmosphere at scorching speeds, glowing like a fireball in the sky, before slowing down with parachutes and splashing into the Bay of Bengal. That splashdown is perhaps the most thrilling part of the whole mission — India's own capsule coming back home to Indian waters, proving the full circle of a crewed spaceflight is possible. Imagine a calm, sensor-filled robot floating inside an Indian spacecraft, quietly sending data back home that will one day protect the lives of Indian astronauts. After two more such uncrewed test flights, the actual crewed mission with Indian astronauts — called Gaganyatris — is planned for 2027.

Has any uncrewed module docked with the ISS before? Yes, hundreds of times. Russia sends cargo ships called Progress regularly. SpaceX's Dragon, Japan's HTV, and Europe's ATV have all docked with the ISS carrying food, equipment, and supplies. What makes India's attempt special is that no country building its very first crewed spacecraft has ever tested its capabilities by docking with the world's most important space laboratory. It is like a first-year boxer stepping into the ring with a world champion — not to fight, but to learn by being there.

For young people in Bengaluru, Chennai, Patna, or a small village in Kerala staring at the stars at night, this signals something powerful. India is no longer just launching satellites for other countries. India is becoming a nation that builds destinations in space. This docking, if it happens, will sharpen emergency procedures, validate life-support systems, and lay the foundation for India to one day welcome astronauts from around the world onto its own station.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 landed where no one else had landed before — the Moon's south pole. Now the same organisation is choosing smart partnerships to move even faster. This is not dependence. This is confidence wearing a spacesuit.

When Vyommitra flies in 2026 and Indian Gaganyatris circle Earth in 2027, every lesson from this docking will already be quietly sewn into every system that keeps them alive up there. India is not just reaching for the stars. It is learning exactly how to hold on once it gets there.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)