Explainer

Soumya Vishwanathan’s murder case: How she was killed, how the truth uncovered after 15 years | Explained

Delhi court found 5 people guilty in the 15-year-old case. Know how truth was uncovered. All details here.

Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

It was just another day for Soumya Vishwanathan on September 30, 2008. She was a 25-year-old Journalist from Headlines Today and had stayed late to assist with a breaking news event. After finishing her work, she left the Jhandewalan office at 3:03 a.m., got in her car, and drove to Vasant Kunj, unaware that this drive would be her last and that a late-night robbery attempt would brutally take her life.

A Delhi court on Wednesday found four persons guilty of murder and other crimes in violation of the MCOCA, 15 years after the death of Soumya Vishwanathan. Over 300 hearings were held during this time, and 97 witnesses were questioned.

How did Soumya Vishwanathan die? Who killed her?
According to the news agency PTI, Soumya overtook a car occupied by 4 people, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar. The 4 noticed that the woman was alone in the car so they sped up and started following. The convicts tried to intercept Soumya’s car but she refused to stop. After their failed attempt, Kapoor fired at her with a countrymade weapon which hit her head, killing her instantly. 

The car then got out of control and crashed against a divider on Nelson Mandela Marg, which was close to her home and came to a halt. 

The killers ran away from the crime scene, an officer said, but they returned after 20 minutes to check the victim’s condition. Police had already surrounded the scene so they fled away. 

Who reported Soumya’s death? 
A staff member of a local restaurant who was cycling home at 3.45 a.m. noticed a woman inside the car with the headlights and engine on. He pulled over a few cars and then dialled the police. Soumya was rushed to AIIMS, where doctors pronounced her dead. 

Police discovered throughout their inquiry that Soumya had called her father at 3.15 a.m. to let him know she was on her way and she was found dead after 30 minutes. Police later found her phone and wallet in the car.

The senior officer said that it was a very challenging case since there was no physical contact between the victim and killers to the media after the verdict. "Only a bullet was fired from a moving vehicle that hit Soumya, killing her," he said.

The officer claimed that the family had been given the option of a CBI probe but had chosen to continue with Delhi Police instead. Saoumya’s family expressed their happiness that the Delhi Police upheld their commitment.

During the investigation into the 2009 death of Jigisha Ghosh, another lady who was killed, police achieved a breakthrough in the Soumya Vishwanathan case. The theft and murder of Ghosh occurred on March 18, 2009. In this regard, Ravi Kapoor was taken into custody and he happened to mention that they had murdered another woman while he was being questioned. According to officials, a hand tattoo, a wireless device taken from a police officer, and CCTV footage all contributed to the Delhi Police's ability to solve the murder of IT specialist Jigisha Ghosh which led the investigators to the killers of Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. 

Judge Pandey pronounced all 4, guilty of murder and committing organised crime resulting in the death of a person under the MCOCA in a crowded Saket courtroom yesterday. Ajay Sethi, a fifth guy, was found guilty under the MCOCA of conspiring to aid or enable organized crime and receiving stolen property.

