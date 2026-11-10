Why Sonia Gandhi refused to become PM: Rahul's angry reaction, Priyanka's tears and the dramatic night that changed India

In her autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Sonia Gandhi has unfolded the dramatic behind-the-scenes events that preceded her historic decision. She declined to become the prime minister of the country. Why? Details here.

Why did Sonia Gandhi decline to become the prime minister of India after the Congress Party's landslide victory in 2005? Why did she nominate Manmohan Singh instead? How did her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, react to the development that shocked the world? Was she afraid of being killed like her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, and her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi? These questions have been asked umpteen times, and most of the answers have been speculation. The truth and behind-the-scenes drama have been unraveled for the first time as the protagonist herself has come out with details. Sonia Gandhi has detailed this in her autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. Published by HarperCollins India, the book is most likely to be unveiled on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in New Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi Autobiography reveals truth

Unraveling the details of the meeting that elected her the Prime Minister of the country, Sonia Gandhi writes that the Congress party convened a meeting at her residence. All the bigwigs of the party attended the meeting, though Sonia did not like the idea of such a meeting. She writes in her memoir, "A meeting is going on with some of the leaders of the alliance in Rajiv’s conference room at the far end of my house. They’ve been talking in turns for over an hour, urg­ing me to agree to their proposal, while I listen silently. As the discussion comes to an end, they look towards me for a response. I muster up as much courage as I can, and I say my piece."

(Congress Party meeting that changed India's history.)

Much before the meeting was called, Sonia Gandhi had decided not to become the prime minister. However, she kept it a secret lest it divide the party ahead of the election. Explaining the reason, she wrote in her autobiography, "Throughout the election, I’d give a noncommittal answer whenever I was asked this question in public. We were in a battle for our survival and I had to keep my party together to face our foes head-on as a cohesive team. It wasn’t an option to allow a leadership struggle to arise between the contenders in our party. I kept my views firmly to myself, not even confiding in my closest colleagues."

'Belonging: A Journey of Love': Unfolding drama

No one in Congress expected that she would decline the most sought-after job in India. After she turned down the offer, there was a commotion in the meeting as if all hell had broken loose. She writes, "There is an uproar amongst them; they stand up and move towards me. I, too, stand up. They physically surround me. “We will not accept this,” one of them says. “You cannot take this decision, Madam,” says another. Their tone is forceful, almost aggressive. “We will not take no for an answer.” I am shaken. I feel overpowered. “Theek hai,” (“All right,”), I mumble almost inaudibly. The assembled leaders don’t even wait for me to finish my sentence, they begin to congratulate me, one by one." She added, "She has agreed, she has agreed,” someone says. I just stand there, numb, unable to say anything further. The leaders depart, satisfied."

But it was not hunky dory. Her children were not happy. Sonia Gandhi wrote, "She (Priyanka) tore into the house to look for Rahul, tears running down her face. He was in his room when she burst in. “What’s happened?” he asked, disturbed at seeing his sister so distraught. “She’s said yes to them! They’re all around her, she’s said yes!” “What has she done! Where is she?” he said, and both of them came striding towards me with perturbed expres­sions on their faces: my two children who saw themselves as my protectors after the death of their father. I was already exhausted by the vehemence of the alliance leaders; now I had to face them."

(After Penguin pulled out, HarperCollins India published Sonia Gandhi's autobiography.)

Sonia Gandhi added, "You said yes?” thundered Rahul. “They wouldn’t listen to me,” I replied, “I don’t want to do it, you know I don’t. I was being pressurised.” “Pressurised? You are being pressurised?” he demanded. “What about us?” He stormed off, his face clouded with anger. “Look, Ma, you’ve always been clear about this,” Priyanka said. “Don’t get forced into it. Do what you’ve decided to do. We’re both here to help you handle it."

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi stand by Sonia

Sonia Gandhi entered her bedroom and lay beside her husband on the bed. She was confused, divided between two contradictory thoughts. However, her brain guided her out of the confusion as it said, "Sonia, be true to yourself,” I could hear myself say. “You’ve always known it. Just leave it!”

It was a different day when she woke up the next morning. Sonia Gandhi wrote in her book, "I woke up a few hours later, went straight to my son’s room, and knocked on the door." “I’ve made up my mind. I’m going to stick to my stand,” I told him. He stepped up to me and, with his arms around me, said, “It’s the right decision.” I felt at peace for the first time since the election results had been declared. No one would be able to sway me now from my purpose."