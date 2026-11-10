Was Sonia Gandhi afraid of BJP? Did ‘foreign origin’ campaign force her to decline PM's office? Her autobiography drops BIG hint

Did Sonia Gandhi decline to become the Prime Minister of the country under the pressure of the BJP? Did the "foreign origin" campaign force her to reject the Congress' offer? Sonia Gandhi has written in detail on this issue in her autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

Was Sonia Gandhi afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party? Did the BJP's campaign against her based on her "foreign origin" deter Sonia from accepting the office of the prime minister of India? This question has remained unanswered, with many conspiracy theories circulating in the country's political space. Now, Sonia Gandhi herself has come out to drop hints about what had happened before she declined the most coveted office in India. Sonia has explained in detail the possible reasons behind declining the offer in her autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. Published by HarperCollins India, the book was unveiled on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in New Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi Autobiography: 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'

Sonia Gandhi wrote in her book, "The BJP and its allies would for certain use my “foreign origin” as an issue, they would stir up emotions and create havoc that would subsume every other good—of the past, and of the coming years. How could I agree to holding the office of prime minister knowing it could wound my country, the country that I loved? No, never!" So, it is now clear that the BJP's opposition to Sonia Gandhi was one of the reasons, though not the only reason, to decline the offer.

(Sonia Gandhi with Sushma Swaraj and others. )

However, it was not an easy decision for Sonia Gandhi, who struggled a lot before coming to this decision. She wrote in her memoir, "Years ago, when I took the first step of the journey that had brought me to this point, I knew in my heart what my husband and my mother-in-law would have expected of me. I had felt an inner call of duty towards them and all that they had fought for throughout their lives. But now I was at sea; I had to search within my troubled self for an answer. "

She faced the dilemma and was divided within on the issue. Sonia Gandhi wrote in 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', "One part of me rejected the idea completely, the other part was calling on my sense of obligation—towards the party workers who’d be hurt and dis­appointed by my refusal, but also to the people who’d given us their vote. My emotions were changing, moment to moment. One minute I was clear, the next, I was torn."

BJP's campaign against Sonia Gandhi

BJP strongly opposed Sonia Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister of India, citing her foreign origin. Its senior leader, Sushma Swaraj, took the forefront of the opposition, and the saffron party fielded her against the Congress president in the 1999 Bellary by-election. The BJP crafted the election campaign in such a way that Sonia was targeted for not being an Indian and portraying the image that it would harm the safety and security of the country.

(HarperCollins India has published Sonia Gandhi's autobiography.)

After the Congress-led UPA won the 2004 General Elections and Sonia Gandhi emerged as the front runner for the prime minister's office, Sushma Swaraj publicly vowed to adopt an austere lifestyle and announced that she would wear a white saree, sleep on the floor, eat only chickpeas, and shave her head if Sonia Gandhi were sworn in as Prime Minister of India.

The BJP leader argued that if a foreign-born person becomes the Prime Minister, it would imply that India's population of over 100 crore people lacked capable native leadership. Swaraj went to the extent of questioning Sonia Gandhi's nationalism and asking her whether relatives from Italy would come to India's aid during a crisis.