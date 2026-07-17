Explained: How Sonam Wangchuk went from praising NEP to demanding Education Minister's resignation?

EXPLAINER
After praising the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as India's finest education reform, heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sonam Wangchuk became one of the government's strongest critics. What went wrong?
Though Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for the last twenty days, demanding an overhaul of the present education system and the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he was once one of the earliest and most ardent supporters of the New Education Policy launched by the Union government in 2020. The man, who has put his life in danger for protesting against the government, once profusely praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pradhan.
Not long before his demand for reform in the education system, Wangchuk called the NEP "revolutionary" and heaped praise on it for its vision and philosophy. He went to the extreme of declaring that what the NEP adopted had been practised at his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). What happened that he became so critical of the education system in general and the minister in particular?
जंतर मंतर पर पहुंचकर समर्थन व्यक्त किया,— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 17, 2026
हम सभी सोनम वांगचुक की सेहत को लेकर चिंतित हैं। हमारा सामना एक बेहद असंवेदनशील सरकार से है।
: पवन खेड़ा जी pic.twitter.com/X16JrB2YLe
When the Narendra Modi government introduced the NEP in 2020, Sonam Wangchuk was one of its earliest supporters. He called it the best education policy India had ever produced and said that it would end the practice of rote learning and the examination-centric education system. He heaped praise on it for the following reasons:
Congratulating PM Modi for the NEP, Sonam Wangchuk praised the government and said that "it deserved credit for introducing a policy that attempted to transform India's education system instead of making minor cosmetic changes." He also met Dharmendra Pradhan, with whom he discussed the policy in detail and expressed hope that it would restructure and modernise India's education ecosystem. Praising the Union minister profusely, Wangchuk also said that the NEP will encourage Indian languages, promote skill development, encourage entrepreneurship, and give more autonomy to educational institutions.
Sonam Wangchuk also praised the government for integrating vocational skills with academics and the mainstream education system. He welcomed the initiatives for the following reasons:
Actually, it was a matter of mutual respect. A Parliamentary Standing Committee praised the work of Sonam Wangchuk's HIAL in 2025. It endorsed Wangchuk's education philosophy and called the implementation of the NEP at the HIAL "exemplary". It also recommended that the Ministry of Education study HIAL's model and implement it at other places in the country.
Sonam Wangchuk criticised the government and demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. The government did not budge; the prime minister and the education minister maintained a silence and have not so far invited Sonam Wangchuk for talks, though he is on the 20th day of his hunger strike and his condition is deteriorating.