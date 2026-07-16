Once strong supporter of PM Modi, why is Sonam Wangchuk now demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?

Sonam Wangchuk was once among the prominent public voices welcoming several flagship initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, including Skill India, Startup India, the Atal Innovation Mission and the 2019 decision to make Ladakh a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.

How and why has Narendra Modi supporter, scientist and educationist, Sonam Wangchuk, turned into a strong critic of the prime minister? An admirer of the education policies of the BJP-led government, Wangchuk, who publicly praised HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is on a hunger strike, demanding his resignation. The person who established the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), publicly praised the government for promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and education. He effusively praised PM Modi for adopting the following initiatives:

Skill India

Startup India

Atal Innovation Mission

Promotion of renewable energy and sustainable development.

(Sonam Wangchuk: From Modi Supporter To Critic. AI-generated infographic.)

Sonam Wangchuk bats for Narendra Modi

Sonam Wangchuk supported PM Modi when he abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A on August 5, 2019, abolishing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. His support for the extraordinary and contentious step taken by the government is based on the following reasons:

The founder of the HIAL recalled that the people of Ladakh demanded separation from Jammu & Kashmir long ago. Sonam Wangchuk argued that if Ladakh becomes a Union Territory, it will get the direct attention of the Union government and will receive more money under different schemes. He also said that the government's move fulfilled a long-cherished dream of many people in Ladakh.

Wangchuk also released a video welcoming the government's decision. However, he also stressed that constitutional safeguards would be required to protect Ladakh's fragile ecology and tribal identity. When he went to Pakistan to attend the 'Breathe Pakistan' conference on February 6-7, 2025, he heaped praise on PM Modi for his pro-environment policies.

(Sonam Wangchuk profusely praised Narendra Modi in Pakistan.)

Hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. However, he, along with his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, met Pradhan in March 2023 to discuss innovation in education. He thanked the minister for appreciating his ideas in education and indicated a cordial relationship with the government.

However, after the dust over the abrogation of Article 370 settled down, Wangchuk, disappointed with many steps taken by the government, started criticising PM Modi. His major concerns were:

Statehood was granted to Ladakh.

The region did not get the constitutional protection under the 6th schedule.

He expressed the apprehension that unrestricted land acquisition would threaten Ladakh's fragile ecology.

Wangchuk also expressed concerns over tribal and cultural identity and the creation of jobs.

Sonam Wangchuk also said that considering the fragile ecology of the Himalayas, it should not be opened to unchecked industrialisation. He also demanded that large projects should undergo strict environmental scrutiny. He also pointed out that climate change

However, the founder of the HIAL has repeatedly said that he is not aligned with a political party and his criticism of the government is completely issue-based. He has also said that he would support any government that protects the ecology and other interests of Ladakh.

Sonam Wangchuk launched his movement for a better future of Ladakh in 2024. He led long and arduous marches, fasts and protests demanding constitutional safeguards in the form of the 6th schedule for Ladakh. Now, he has joined the movement of the Cockroach Janta Party. He has been on a hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. His health is deteriorating. The Supreme Court Bar Association has urged him to end the strike and assured him to take legal action to reform the education system.