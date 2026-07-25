Political Paradox: While Rahul Gandhi blasts govt, his own MP mediates Wangchuk's exit to bail out PM Modi

How did Congress MP Vivek Tankha convince Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast to bail out the Narendra Modi government? Explained the behind the scene role played by CPI(M) and the TMC MPs .

Did the MPs from the Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Trinamool Congress bail out the BJP-led Union government and convince educator Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike? Did the topmost leadership of these parties know it and give a green signal, or did these MPs take the initiative in their personal capacity? Rahul Gandhi, MA Baby and Mamata Banerjee are tight-lipped on the issue; will they stand up and explain the position of their respective parties?

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike

If reports are to be believed, Congress' Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, journalist-turned-politician and TMC MP Sagarika Ghosh and CPI(M) MP John Brittas played the most crucial role in resolving the impasse and giving the Narendra Modi-led government a window to escape. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda met Sonam Wangchuk in Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on July 21 on Tankha's initiative. They assured the Ladakh-based environmentalist that the issues raised by him would be discussed in Parliament. Earlier, Singh had met Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, with little impact. Tankha is a reputed lawyer, and he has been pleading for Wangchuk in the NSA case. He is close to the innovator and carries significant influence on him. The BJP contacted Tankha and convinced him to talk to the leader from Ladakh.

The group of three MPs met Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo. They handed over a letter to the educator on July 22 and urged him to end his hunger strike. They wrote in the letter, "The country, particularly the youth, needs your wisdom and guidance more than sacrifice. As the Union Territory of Ladakh needs Sonam Wangchuk, so needs India, not for tolerating pain, but for service, for the works that may benefit the generations to come. The country needs you."

Vivek Tankha, Sagarika Ghosh, John Brittas meet Wangchuk

The Congress MP convinced Sonam Wangchuk to write a letter to the Union government putting forward his demands for ending his hunger strike. The educator wrote a letter to the government, demanding that no action should be taken against the students who have participated in the protests and actions should be taken against those responsible for the leak of the NEET examination papers. However, he dropped the main demand of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. This was a great victory for the government.

Vivek Tankha told a newspaper that the students' movement might continue, but Wangchuk's health was deteriorating, and he was concerned about this. He also revealed that the leader from Ladakh wanted to end his fast on July 20, but the government mistreated him, and this angered him. In a parallel move, the Union government also roped in some leaders from Ladakh; they reached Delhi on July 21. They met Sonam on July 23 along with an officer from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and convinced him to end the hunger strike.

While these behind-the-curtain developments were taking place, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spewing fire and slamming the government over the students' protests and CPI(M)'s student wing, the Student Federation of India (SFI), was on the warpath, with many of its senior members sitting on the hunger strike with utmost sincerity. Will the leaders of these parties explain their role in the entire "Operation Wangchuk"? Will they clarify if they knew it and agreed to bail out the government? If not, will they take action and ask their concerned members to explain their role and the reasons?