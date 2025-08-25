SIR in Bihar stokes row: Who are citizens of India? How can Indian citizenship be acquired? Is Aadhar proof of citizenship?

After the Election Commission of India rejected Aadhaar as a valid document for citizenship and told the Supreme Court that it has the authority to seek proof of citizenship, a controversy erupted. Who are citizens of India? How can Indian citizenship be acquired?

Amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the northern Indian state of Bihar, the issue of citizenship also hit the headlines. The issue deepened after the Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court that it has the authority to seek proof of citizenship. Initially, it rejected the suggestion that Aadhaar, voter identity and ration cards be considered as valid documents. However, when the apex court issued an order, it agreed to accept Aadhaar as one of the papers. In the midst of this controversy, the questions that demand answers are: What are the provisions of citizenship in India, and who are the citizens of this country? The Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, does not define citizenship. However, Part 2, from Article 5 to Article 11, gives various categories of people who are entitled to citizenship. The Citizenship Act, 1955, which has been amended many times, lays down the conditions for the acquisition and determination of the citizenship of India.

There are four ways to acquire Indian citizenship: birth, descent, registration, and naturalization.

By Birth

All persons born in India between January 26, 1950, and July 1, 1987, are citizens of India irrespective of the nationality of his or her parents.

All the people born in India after July 1, 1987, and before December 2, 2004, are Indian citizens if either of their parents was an Indian citizen at the time of their birth.

All persons born in India after December 2, 2004, are Indian citizens if both of their parents are Indian or at least one of them is an Indian and the other is not an illegal migrant.

Registration

The rules for acquiring Indian citizenship by registration are as follows:

The applicant must have been living in India for at least seven years before applying for citizenship.

He should be a resident of any country other than the undivided India.

A person who is married to an Indian citizen and has been living in India for at least seven years before he applies for citizenship.

Minor children of persons who are citizens of India.

By Descent

A person is a citizen of India by descent if he was born outside India on or after January 26, 1950, and his father was an Indian citizen by birth.

A person is a citizen of India by descent if he was born out of India on or after December 2, 1992, but before December 3, 2004, if either of his parent was an Indian citizen by birth.

A person born outside India on or after December 3, 200,4 if his parents give an affidavit that he does not hold a passport of any country and that his birth was registered with the Indian embassy within one year of the birth.

By Naturalisation

A person can acquire the citizenship of India by the process of naturalization if he has been living in India for 12 years before he applies and has the qualifications under the third schedule of the Citizenship Act.

What does Indian Constitution say?



Article 6 says that anyone coming from Pakistan on or before June 19, 1959, will automatically become a citizen of India if either of his grandparents or parents is an Indian citizen.

Article 7 says that the people who had migrated to Pakistan after March 1, 1947, but subsequently returned on resettlement permits, became Indian citizens.

Article 8 has the provision that anyone born outside India can apply for citizenship if either of their grandparents or parents was an Indian citizen.

Article 9 clarifies that anyone who voluntarily acquires the citizenship of any other country will automatically cease to be an Indian citizen.

Article 10 says that anyone who has citizenship of India will continue to be a citizen, subject to the provisions of any law that may be made by Parliament.

Article 11 empowers Parliament to make a law related to the acquisition and determination of provisions related to the citizenship of India.

Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, added a new dimension allowing the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to stay in India if they have entered it before December 31, 2014. It was criticized for excluding Muslims and called unconstitutional because if discriminated on the grounds of religion. However, the government argued that Muslims make the majority in these countries and they are not persecuted on the grounds of religion and so they do not need this protection.

Assam is a peculiar case, where Article 6A of the Indian Constitution has been implemented.

It says that those who arrived in the state from outside the country between 1 January 1966 and March 25, 1971, and lived there, will be granted Indian citizenship ten years after they are detected as foreigners. They can not vote, but can hold an Indian passport during the interim period.

Is Aadhar proof of citizenship?

No. The Union clarified in 2004 that Aadhar is not proof of Indian citizenship; it is just proof of identity. Rather, it emphasized that Aadhaar has never been a proof of citizenship. Even foreign nationals can obtain it if they have been living in India for half a year. New Aadhaar cards and PDF versions of the identity document included a disclaimer that they are "a proof of identity, not of citizenship or date of birth." The Election Commission of India accepts the 12-digit number as proof of date of birth for enrolling people to vote. In a judgment delivered on August 12, 2025, the Bombay High Court also said that Aadhar is not proof of citizenship.