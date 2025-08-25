SIR in Bihar stokes row: Who are citizens of India? How can Indian citizenship be acquired? Is Aadhar proof of citizenship?

Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more
From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
Daisy Shah turns 41: Celebrating actress who rose from backstage dancer to leading lady in Bollywood
Sanju Samson's blazing 42-ball century sends strong message to Shubman Gill ahead of Asia Cup 2025, watch RR star's chill celebration
Kerala Congress suspends Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from party's primary membership following 'obscene conduct' allegations
SC orders Samay Raina and four others to apologise for insensitive jokes about disabilities
'Tossed in the air about 20 feet...': Horrifying Video shows a Traffic Policeman being hit by a speeding Ertiga on Delhi Meerut Expressway—WATCH
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe
Job seekers alert! THIS e-commerce company to hire over 2.2 lakh workers across tier 2, tier 3 cities in India
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: What makes Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol so special? History, faith and devotion explained
EXPLAINER
After the Election Commission of India rejected Aadhaar as a valid document for citizenship and told the Supreme Court that it has the authority to seek proof of citizenship, a controversy erupted. Who are citizens of India? How can Indian citizenship be acquired?
Amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the northern Indian state of Bihar, the issue of citizenship also hit the headlines. The issue deepened after the Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court that it has the authority to seek proof of citizenship. Initially, it rejected the suggestion that Aadhaar, voter identity and ration cards be considered as valid documents. However, when the apex court issued an order, it agreed to accept Aadhaar as one of the papers. In the midst of this controversy, the questions that demand answers are: What are the provisions of citizenship in India, and who are the citizens of this country? The Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, does not define citizenship. However, Part 2, from Article 5 to Article 11, gives various categories of people who are entitled to citizenship. The Citizenship Act, 1955, which has been amended many times, lays down the conditions for the acquisition and determination of the citizenship of India.
There are four ways to acquire Indian citizenship: birth, descent, registration, and naturalization.
(Leaders signing Indian Constitution.)
(Partition on India)
A person can acquire the citizenship of India by the process of naturalization if he has been living in India for 12 years before he applies and has the qualifications under the third schedule of the Citizenship Act.
Article 6 says that anyone coming from Pakistan on or before June 19, 1959, will automatically become a citizen of India if either of his grandparents or parents is an Indian citizen.
Article 7 says that the people who had migrated to Pakistan after March 1, 1947, but subsequently returned on resettlement permits, became Indian citizens.
Article 8 has the provision that anyone born outside India can apply for citizenship if either of their grandparents or parents was an Indian citizen.
Article 9 clarifies that anyone who voluntarily acquires the citizenship of any other country will automatically cease to be an Indian citizen.
Article 10 says that anyone who has citizenship of India will continue to be a citizen, subject to the provisions of any law that may be made by Parliament.
Article 11 empowers Parliament to make a law related to the acquisition and determination of provisions related to the citizenship of India.
The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, added a new dimension allowing the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to stay in India if they have entered it before December 31, 2014. It was criticized for excluding Muslims and called unconstitutional because if discriminated on the grounds of religion. However, the government argued that Muslims make the majority in these countries and they are not persecuted on the grounds of religion and so they do not need this protection.
Assam is a peculiar case, where Article 6A of the Indian Constitution has been implemented.
It says that those who arrived in the state from outside the country between 1 January 1966 and March 25, 1971, and lived there, will be granted Indian citizenship ten years after they are detected as foreigners. They can not vote, but can hold an Indian passport during the interim period.
No. The Union clarified in 2004 that Aadhar is not proof of Indian citizenship; it is just proof of identity. Rather, it emphasized that Aadhaar has never been a proof of citizenship. Even foreign nationals can obtain it if they have been living in India for half a year. New Aadhaar cards and PDF versions of the identity document included a disclaimer that they are "a proof of identity, not of citizenship or date of birth." The Election Commission of India accepts the 12-digit number as proof of date of birth for enrolling people to vote. In a judgment delivered on August 12, 2025, the Bombay High Court also said that Aadhar is not proof of citizenship.