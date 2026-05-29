How could Siddaramaiah’s caste census move redefine Karnataka politics, change equation across India?

Did Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah trigger the political earthquake before hanging up his boots? How may his acceptance of the socio-economic and educational survey report, or the caste census, change the politics of the state as well as that of the country?

In what may be called a masterstroke before he hung up his boots, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially received the socio-economic and educational survey report, popularly known as the caste census, before signing his resignation letter. With this, the septuagenarian veteran leader staged a silent coup, the reverberation of which could be felt in months and years to come, not in Karnataka alone, but across the country. It may not only put the saffron politics of the BJP in question, but also upset the applecart of politics unleashed by the Vokkaliga and Lingayat satraps, who have driven the politics of the state in the ways they wanted.

Karnataka caste census

Submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes, the Economic Survey of Karnataka for the 2025-26 has the potential of bringing a mute social revolution and paradigm shift in the political dynamics of the state. Though it began in 2015, the survey was updated and compiled in late 2025. It was a massive operation in which the educational and socio-economic indicators of approximately 5.9 crore residents were collected. The report is most likely to have epoch-changing consequences as it evaluates the social and educational standing of various backward communities and AHINDA groups. The acronym AHINDA stands for Alpasankhyataru (Minorities), Hindulidavaru (Backward Classes), and Dalitaru (Dalits).

In what may be called a sweet revenge for removing him from the most coveted post in the state, Siddaramaiah has ensured that his successor, a Vokkaliga, can not shelve the report that has now become an official document and a state asset. He has also cemented his position and gone down in history as the person who championed the cause of the backward classes and the marginalised communities. The report, if implemented, will certainly change the assumptions of the demography and alter political representation and reservation quotas.

Karnataka socio-economic survey

Traditionally, the state's agrarian communities- Vokkaliga and Lingayat- have enjoyed disproportionate political representation and wielded social and economic clout. The entire politics of the state has been defined by these two communities, which have pushed all others, including the backwards, to the margins. However, the caste census will make it evident that the Other Backwards Castes(OBC), Dalits and the minorities have much bigger representation in the population than was previously thought. This will push these communities to demand a proportional share in state benefits, government jobs, and educational seats in government-run institutions. This will certainly influence the politics and force these communities to join hands and rally behind those who support their demands.

(Siddaramaiah with Rahul Gandhi.)

Rahul Gandhi's caste census

By this smart move, Siddaramaiah has not only put a check on the political power of his rival and bete noire, he has also ensured that all the administrative setups in the future work within the ideological boundaries he has drawn. The Karnataka chief minister has also set up a model for his party at the all-India level by receiving the report of the caste census. Rahul Gandhi has tried to champion a caste census as the main political plank across India to counter the politics of Hindutva and majoritarianism of the BJP. The Congress joined hands with the RJD to put pressure on the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. Though the results of the Bihar assembly election held in 2025 proved that the OBCs did not vote en masse for the Congress, Rahul Gandhi kept on harping on the issue. He may now pull the caste census out of the closet once again and make it a national political issue.