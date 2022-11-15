Shraddha Walkar murder: Who is Dexter? How this 'serial killer' inspired Aaftab Poonawala?

Dexter- Aaftab Poonawala

Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, was inspired by many crime movies and web series including Dexter. As per the report of ANI, a source of Delhi Police revealed that before committing the crime has watched many crime movies and web series, including the American crime drama series Dexter.

What was Dexter all about?

Dexter is an American crime drama television series that revolves around the titular character of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician specializing in bloodstain pattern analysis for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department. The series aired from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013, on Showtime. Dexter also leads a secret parallel life as a vigilante serial killer, hunting down murderers who have not been punished due to the failure of the legal system,

Crime inspired by Dexter



The show become an instant success and it also led to inspiring many people to commit heinous crimes across the globe. This isn't the first time when an act of inhuman violence was adapted on the lines of the show.

. As per the reports, on July 25, 2009, a man and his girlfriend killed his brother and pregnant partner in Spain. The culprit owned the complete DVD collection of the series. Even the methods used to tamper with the evidence were inspired by the show.

. In another media report, it was said that 17-year-old Andrew Conley confessed that the show encouraged him to strangle his 10-year-old brother. In an affidavit filed in Ohio County court, in Indiana (2009), police confirmed that Conley confessed to watching the infamous show called on Showtime, about a serial killer, and he added, "I just feel like him."

. In 2022, 34-year-old Benjamin Beale was arrested after police discovered a beheaded body inside a freezer in a painted bus. The body was confirmed to be Julia Dardar who was the missing mother of two children. Police even discovered a painting of Dexter with guns and knives. Reportedly it was said that the crime was inspired by the "Ice Truck Killer" from the show's first season.

Watch the clip of Dexter that inspired Aaftab

. Recently, Delhi Police solved a six-month-old blind murder case and arrested a man for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing of them at different places in and around the national capital. The accused identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla (28), a resident of Mumbai was heavily inspired by the Dexter series.

(With inputs from ANI)