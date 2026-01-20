Should India join Trump's 'Board of Peace'? $1 billion question amid diplomatic dilemma

Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace puts India in a difficlut situation- pay $1 billion annually or risk US pressure while abandoning its long-held multilateral stance.

Should India join the Donald Trump-led Board of Peace? New Delhi will not only have to pay $1 billion annually for the coveted position, but it will have to choose between multilateralism and a US-led invitation-only exclusive club designed to protect Washington's geopolitical interests in the garb of world peace. India will have to weigh the option carefully, also because the mandate of the Board of Peace is not yet clear, the composition of its executive body is still vague, and so is unclear the role it can play in strengthening world peace is also unclear.

Donald Trump's Board of Peace

It is clear that the mandate of the Board of Peace is not limited to the Gaza peace plan; it is much beyond that as it is aimed at ensuring the world peace. However, the term "world peace" may be defined by the White House and it can not go against the US interest; thus, the main objective of the Board of Peace would be protect the geopolitical interest of the US. The individual member of the board will pay for this purpose, and it will be $1 billion annually. So, a developing country like India needs to pay $1 billion every year to protect Washington's interests.

(Donald Trump with Narendra Modi at the White House.)

As all members of the Board of Peace have been chosen by the US president, it is an invitation-only, exclusive club from the beginning. Though the UN Security Council (UNSC) has endorsed it, it will neither have any say in the board nor any authority over it. This may give the world leaders involved a way to sidestep longstanding agreements around sovereignty and territorial integrity in exchange for transactional deals. India, which has been advocating a multilateral approach on all international issues, will have to follow the decision taken by this US-led group. India has emerged as the main contender for the Security Council membership and most countries, including the US, have backed it if and when the council is expanded, though they have adopted a dilly-dally approach, avoiding a concrete step in that direction. How and why should India jettison multilateralism to protect the interests of the country that continues hobnobbing with its arch-enemy, Pakistan?

India and multilateralism

However, India should think twice before coming to any conclusion on the issue of joining the Board of Peace. Known for his mercurial temperament and undiplomatic behavior, Donald Trump may feel hurt and react angrily if India rejects the offer. He threatened to impose 200% tariffs on French wines and champagne after President Emmanuel Macron hinted at his unwillingness to join the Board of Peace. Taking to social media platform Truth Sociale, he wrote, "I'll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he'll join. But he doesn't have to join." He also posted a personal message on social media, in which Macron had said he could not understand his approach to Greenland. The US wants to acquire the Danish territory in the Arctic region.

(Donald Trump with Emmanuel Macron.)

Will Trump put a hold on the talks for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, scheduled to resume this month? Earlier, the Trump administration said that the BTA talks were stalled because Modi did not call the president. It was Donald Trump who imposed a punitive 25% tariff on India for buying cheap Russian oil. With this, the cumulative US tariffs on Indian products reached a whopping 50%. It hit the Indian exports hard. Will he threaten India if it does not join the elite club?

US foreign policy pressure on India

A source close to French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Tuesday that the US threats to impose 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne are "unacceptable" and "ineffective." He said, "Tariff threats to influence our foreign policy are unacceptable and ineffective." Can India take such a tough stand if Donald Trump threatens it? The way New Delhi sucumbed to the US pressure and reduced the Russian oil purchase significantly, there is no sign that New Delhi can challenge the US hegemony.

The situation becomes much more complicated for India, keeping in mind the point that Trump has also invited Pakistan. Though Islamabad has not yet reacted to the offer, analysts believe it can grab the opportunity to score a point over India. The Shehbaz Sharif government made its position clear by offering the rare earth mineral deposits and the unexplored and unknown oil deposit to Washington. The civilian government of Pakistan may come under pressure from the Pakistan Army and its super ambitious chief, Asim Munir, who may use the opportunity to up the ante against India. India must have a tightrope walk, a difficult diplomatic choice.