Does Shoaib Akhtar have links to Lashkar-e-Toiba? PMML leaders' presence at brother's funeral raises questions if terror outfit infiltrated Pakistan cricket?

Pakistan cricket's great bowler Shoaib Akhter is in deep trouble. After PMML leaders attended his brother's funeral, questions are being raised over alleged links with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Details here.

One of the all-time great Pakistani medium pacers, Shoaib Akhtar, has hit the headlines once again. However, he has done so for the wrong reason, which may upset his fans in India and raise the question of whether terrorist organisations have infiltrated cricket. Pakistan cricket suffered a lot and was left isolated for more than a decade after heavily armed terrorists had ambushed the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore on March 3, 2009. Six Pakistani police officers and two civilians were killed. Besides, six Sri Lankan players were injured in the attack. Now, members of the political wing of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have reportedly been seen attending the funeral of Shoaib Akhtar’s elder brother, Shahid Akhtar, who had died three days ago. With this, the questions being asked are: did Shahid Akhtar have a direct or indirect link to the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) or the Lashkar-e-Toiba? Did he know the mastermind of the 26/11 attacks and the Pahalgam terror attack?

PMML: Related to Hafiz Saeed's Lashkar-e-Toiba?

Problems began after PMML's Islamabad chief, Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, Deputy general secretary Abdullah Toor, Zonal general secretary Hafiz Umar and Khidmat Committee chairman Amjad Bhatti attended the funeral of Shahid Akhtar. They participated in the funeral after Shoaib Akhtar wrote on his Instagram account, "I’m very saddened to share that my beloved older brother, Shahid Akhtar, has returned to Allah Subhana wa Taala. Namaz-e-Janaza time & place will be informed in the morning."

(PMML and Shoaib Akhtar. AI-generated infographic)

It can be said in defence of Shoaib Akhtar that the PMML is not a terrorist outfit. What is the PMML? Pakistan Markazi Central Muslim League is a political party registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan. It is led by Khalid Masood Sindhu. After the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Pakistan in the grey list for many years, it threatened to push it to the black list, Islamabad took some apparently corrective measures to hoodwink the world. Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Toiba floated a political party, the PMML, with most of its members taken from the terror group held responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2009 and the Pahalgam attack in 2025. The party was launched in 2024, and it contested the general elections and the assembly elections.

Jamat-ud-Dawa, MML and LeT

According to BBC News Urdu, some of the candidates nominated by this organisation from different cities of Pakistan were either relatives of Hafiz Saeed or had been associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) or Milli Muslim League (MML) in the past. Earlier on March 7, 2017, Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) announced the launch of the MML. Its President, Saifullah Khalid Kasuri, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), said, "We have decided to make a new political party, so that Pakistan is made a real Islamic and welfare state."

(Shoaib Akhtar, along with PMML leaders at Shahid Akhtar's funeral.)

The PMML nominated 507 candidates for the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies in the 2024 Pakistani general election. It received more than 5,25,000 votes. The most prominent among some of the significant candidates was Hafiz Saeed's son and president of PMML, Talha Saeed. He is a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba. He contested from NA-127 Lahore-XI. Other important candidates were Hafiz Abdul Rauf, Faisal Nadeem and Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi. They fought the polls from NA-119 Lahore-III, NA-235 Karachi East-I and NA-77 Gujranwala-I, respectively.

It is not yet known if Shoaib Akhter or his brother Shahid was a member of the PMML or has any link to the political party. It is also not yet known if any of them knew any of the terrorists present at the funeral. It can not be said that Shoaib Akhtar or his brother has any terror link. But the presence of the dreaded terrorists has raised the question that Shoaib Akhtar should answer.