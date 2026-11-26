India faces a diplomatic dilemma as former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced her return to Dhaka on December 16. Details here.

Is Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's return becoming a diplomatic and political test for India and Bangladesh? How significant is former Pentagon official Michael Rubin's warning that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will be responsible for the safety and security of the Awami League leader? The issue became a little bit complicated after MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that Hasina's voluntary return to Bangladesh on a travel document is separate from Dhaka's extradition request. He reiterated that the extradition request was being examined under established procedures.

Sheikh Hasina's return

In what may be called upping the ante, and taking the heat out of the smouldering issue, Sheikh Hasina said she would return to her country on December 16, the National Day when Bangladesh got independence from Pakistan in 1971. While Bangladesh has asked India to extradite her, she has offered to return voluntarily, making the extradition process inconsequential. Media reports suggest that India has made it clear that the former prime minister may return to Bangladesh only on a plane of the national carrier, Biman. The Tarique Rahman government wants her extradited and put on trial, while she desires to return on her own by road. Lakhs of her supporters and others may come out on the streets to welcome her, while many others may protest against her on arrival.

India-Bangladesh Ties

Certain questions should be answered before concluding.

Can Hasina return voluntarily without India extraditing her? Yes, she can. Though sentenced in absentia to death, she is still a citizen and can choose to return to her country and face trial. No one can stop her.

Can Bangladesh refuse to issue travel documents? No, it can not. After the government confiscated and annulled her passport, it must issue new travel documents. However, she can cross the border without a travel document, only to be arrested in Bangladesh.

What happens if she returns despite the threat of arrest? Sheikh Hasina may be arrested and put in jail. She may appeal against the sentence and face the trial.

Can India send her back when she faces a death sentence? If media reports are to be believed, India has told Dhaka through back channels that Hasina can be sent only if the death sentence is revoked and she is asked to face a fresh trial, if needed.

Will New Delhi risk damaging relations with the Tarique Rahman government? New Delhi is working to improve relations with Bangladesh and protect its ally in Bangladesh.

What does the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty actually say? According to the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, New Delhi can send Hasina to Dhaka only after it is satisfied about her safety and security and a free and fair trial.

Pentagon on Sheikh Hasina

Meanwhile, in a related development, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has warned Tarique Rahman about the safety and security of Sheikh Hasina. Speaking at a seminar titled Bangladesh's Future in New York, he said that PM Tarique Rahman would be solely responsible if the former prime minister is harmed. He said, "It is time in advance to tell Prime Minister (Tarique) Rahman and others that if a hair on the head of Sheikh Hasina is harmed, they, and they alone, will be held responsible."

The mindset of the Bangladesh government is clear from the statement made by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kobir. He said, "A terrorist will never be allowed to come back other than through extradition. She can only be brought back in handcuffs." However, earlier, Rubin accused Muhammad Yunus of unleashing Jamaat-e-Islami "terrorism" across Bangladesh.