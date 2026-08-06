What happens if Sheikh Hasina lands in Dhaka? Experts predict arrest, trial, political fallout; what is India's dilemma?

Will former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh? Will she be arrested the moment she lands in Dhaka, jailed and put on trial? What can India do? Explained here.

What may happen if former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh, as she has vowed to do? Will she be arrested at Dhaka Airport on her arrival, put behind bars and forced to face justice? Will lakhs of people come out on the streets to welcome her, putting the federal government and the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party in trouble? These questions have cropped up after she had addressed an audio press conference on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hasina press conference

Joining her first press conference since she was forced to quit her country on August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina reiterated on Wednesday that she will return come what may. She said that she may be arrested or killed; however, she will return to the workers and leaders of the Awami League. Bangladesh politicians believe that the former prime minister may not return to her country, and her announcement is just for public consumption and an attempt to take a high moral ground.

If media reports are to be believed, more than two lakh people joined online to see the press conference; however, more than 44,000 of them left within ten minutes. Analysts believe they were workers and leaders of the Awami League, who were disappointed when they did not see her on camera, as she did not join in person; rather, her audio was played. It shows that her own party members did not repose faith in her. However, Nijhoom Majumder, a senior Awami League leader, said in a Facebook post that Hasina would return to her country to stand by her supporters, party workers and leaders.

Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh

He is confident that the former prime minister will certainly return. He said, "She loves the countrymen; even after being forced to leave the country, she only thinks about them. From the day she landed in New Delhi, she wanted to go back. She is determined to liberate the country, and she is ready to die for them." He added, "Hasina will certainly go back to her country to work for the betterment of the people."

Talking to DNA India, Sayrul Kabir Khan, a veteran journalist and member of BNP's Media Cell, said, "Sheikh Hasina deprived the people of their voting rights for 15 years; she committed inhuman atrocities on the opposition, arrested their leaders, and attacked them." He added, "Hasina resorted to unbridled loot of the country's resources; she committed atrocities on former Prime Minister Khalida Zia while allowing unlimited privileges to her own family members." He also said, "Sheikh Hasina fled the country and helped her kith and kin to flee the country and took refuge on foreign lands while ordinary workers and leaders of the party suffered most. She did not regret it; this is why most of the workers left the press conference soon."

Bangladesh: Political crisis

Do the people believe that Hasina will really return? Khan said that it can be gauged by what freedom fighter Tajuddin Ahmed's son and former Home Minister Sohel Taj has said. In a Facebook post, Taj said, "It is good that Sheikh Hasina has announced her return. However, she betrayed the masses, misused the spirit of the 1971 War of Liberation, destroyed the Awami League, looted the country." He said further, "Hasina has not introspected, accepted her mistakes, or apologised to the country; she is pushing the country into further darkness."

Hasina's enemies are baying for her blood. National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and opposition's chief whip in parliament Nahid Islam said that if she returns, she would be taken directly to the gallows. He said, "From the airport, straight to the gallows, there will be no discussion. The people of the entire country... will be on the streets of Bangladesh, on the streets of Dhaka that day. She will be taken directly to the gallows. We will not leave the streets until the execution is carried out."

Sheikh Hasina arrest?

Analysts believe that Sheikh Hasina will be put under a free and fair trial, she will be allowed to defend herself. They also believe that the former prime minister has not only lost her popularity, but also the pulse of the people. It is erroneous to think that lakhs of people would pour to the streets to welcome her. Analysts also do not think that the Awami League supporters will be able to put enough pressure on Prime Minister Tarique Rehman.

What should India do? Should it put pressure on the Rehman government to take back the cases filed against Hasina? Analysts believe that Bangladesh wants to strengthen the ties with India and forge a working relationship with it. It wants stronger and friendly ties with New Delhi. However, they feel that allowing Hasina to hold an open press conference does not augur well for the bilateral relations. Analysts believe that New Delhi is not ready to worsen its ties with the neighbouring country only to save an individual. The time has come for Delhi to work for its own interests.