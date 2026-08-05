Will India mediate between Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh govt? Ex-PM drops biggest hint on New Delhi's role

Is India mediating between Sheikh Hasina and the present Bangladesh government of Tarique Rehman to facilitate her return? Addressing her first press conference in two years, the former Bangladesh prime minister dropped a huge hint. Details here.

Will India mediate between ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the present government in Dhaka? Will New Delhi help Sheikh Hasina return to her country and begin her new political journey? These questions cropped up after Sheikh Hasina dropped a hint in her first press conference in two years since she was forced to leave her country and take refuge in India on August 5, 2024.

India mediation Bangladesh

Addressing an online press conference organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club South Asia in New Delhi on Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina praised India for helping her. On being asked whether India would mediate the talks with the present Bangladesh government, she said, "India has been a great friend; they will remain so." She added, "India has always helped Bangladesh and it will do so again." The former Bangladesh prime minister said, "They brought me here and gave me security and shelter. But I should go back to my own people."

Hasina's son and former advisor Sajeeb Wajed Joy ruled out any back-channel communication with the present Bangladesh government. Participating in the online press conference from the US, he said, "There is no communication with the present government." Praising India, he said that New Delhi has been treating her as the head of a state and offered her safety and security.

Sheikh Hasina's return to Bangladesh

It is very important that neither the former prime minister nor her son criticised the present Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rehman or the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, their arch-rival. Sheikh Hasina talked of reconciliation, peace and progress, inclusivity and democracy, secularism and prosperity. She did not appear critical of the present government.

(Tarique Rehman, PM, Bangladesh)

The former Bangladesh prime minister said that she would return to her country to stand by the side of the people, who need them most and liberate the country once again. Sheikh Hasina said, "I will return to my country as people deserve peace, growth, democracy, and prosperity. I want to return to Bangladesh to stand by the side of the people." She added, "People are the source of all power. They deserve peace, prosperity, growth, and secularism. I will return to help them." She said further, I may be detained, arrested or even killed, but I will return to our people to stand by their side."

Sheikh Hasina emphasised reconciliation rather than revenge, rule of law rather than violence. She said, "We want reconciliation, peace and prosperity, rule of law, free and fair election and let the people decide their own future." She also said that there should be a free and fair election and all parties should be allowed to participate and the people should be allowed to elect the government of their choice. Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has been barred from participating in the election.

Bangladesh's economy in bad shape?

Explaining the need to return to her country, Sheikh Hasina said that her country is in very bad shape and she wants to liberate it the way it was liberated in 1971. She said that the GDP growth rate has come down to 2% from 6%, the industrial output has fallen, investment has gone negative, debt has increased by 32%, jobs have dropped to a record level, more than 500 factories have been closed, and no investment or new business house is coming, with the project cost going up 250%.