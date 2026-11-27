By announcing her decision to return to Bangladesh on December 16, Sheikh Hasina has upped the ante. Will she walk to the other side of the border? Explained.

Will former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cross the Indian border and enter Bangladesh by road on December 16? Is it technically and logistically pragmatic? The "Sheikh-er Meye" (daughter of Sheikh), as she is lovingly called after her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has declared her intention to return to her country. Her return will not be a simple homecoming of a leader in self-exile; it may create a political storm in the South Asian country and may have far-reaching consequences for regional geopolitics. She has pushed Tarique Rahman government of Bangladesh into a bizarre situation by announcing her voluntary return after Dhaka pressed India for her extradition.

Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

Hasina's key aide Abu Obaidha Arin told the BBC, "She is even prepared to walk into Bangladesh." The 4,096km India-Bangladesh border stretches through five Indian states- West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Revealing that nine possible points to cross over to Bangladesh have been identified, he said, "This is a carefully thought-out, precise plan. This is serious." However, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir said, "Reality and desire are different things." Explaining it, he said, "The reality is she's not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs."

(India-Bangladesh border)

How is Hasina's Awami League prepared to receive her and push forward the politics of the country? The former prime minister has chosen the date carefully and deliberately decided to take the plunge on December 16. It is called Victory Day, the historic day on which the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army, and Bangladesh came into existence. It will have a mass appeal to the people and send a strong signal to the government and the pro-Pakistan elements like Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and the National Citizen Party, which spearheaded the movement against her in July 2024. Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee her country and take refuge in India on August 5, 2024.

Bangladesh political crisis

However, Sheikh Hasina has been interacting with her supporters, workers, and local-level leaders through audio conferencing on Telegram from India. Media reports suggest that she has held more than 300 such meetings, reached out to supporters across all 64 districts and the country's 300 constituencies. These interactive sessions have helped her listen to the grievances and problems of the party members, stand by them, and gauge the political situation of the country.

(Sheikh Hasina with Narendra Modi)

Arin told the BBC that the Awami League "could mobilise five million people to welcome her along the route from the border to Dhaka, forming a human chain". He added, "We have the organisational capacity to make that happen." However, the party is banned, restricted from political activities in the country; most of its leaders are living abroad in countries like India, some are underground, and some others are languishing in jail.

Will India-Bangladesh Ties?

The situation aggravated further on Thursday, November 27, when Bangladesh's parliament speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that Dhaka might move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if New Delhi does not extradite Sheikh Hasina. He told BBC Urdu, “If India does not comply, we will approach the International Court of Justice." Earlier, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that extradition is a separate matter and it is being examined through established procedures.

On the other hand, National Citizen Party (NCP) has urged Prime Minister Rahman to enforce the death sentence handed down to Hasina. Its leader, Nahid Islam, demanded that the government should take a firm stance on Hasina's extradition and put pressure on India. The tension along the border is escalating, the political temperature is going up, and both friends and foes are awaiting December 16 with bated breath.