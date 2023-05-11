Sexual harassment allegation against Asit Modi explained; here's what Jennifer Mistry accused TMKOC producer of

Producer of the well-known Indian television serial Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi has once again found himself in controversy. One of the actresses of the show playing a prominent character, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has charged show producer Asit Modi along with head of operations Sohil Ramani and his assistant Jatin Bajaj of sexual and mental harassment.

According to media reports, the actor playing the character of Mrs Roshan Sodhi on the show had claimed that she left the show because of harassment from some of the show team members including producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Jennifer had alleged that her last shoot for the show was in March after which harassment from the show's makers made her quit the popular television serial.

Jennifer had alleged that her last shoot for the show was in March after which harassment from producers made her quit the popular TV serial. She also stated that she has lodged a sexual harassment case against the makers Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohil Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj, E-Times reported.

The actor has alleged that Ramani and his assistant insulted her and asked her to leave the set on March 7. Later, the makers sent a notice to her saying they were losing money because of her absence on the set. This is when she decided to approach her lawyer, and sent them a legal notice, as per Indian Express.

Asit Modi reacts to sexual harassment allegation

Replying to this, Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement, “We'll take legal action as she's trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she's making these invalid allegations.” The show’s other makers also released a statement resonating Modi’s claims that Jennifer was sacked.

Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj stated, “She( Jennifer) regularly acted out on the show with the entire crew. While moving out from the shoot, she hastily drove her car out at really high speed not looking out for people in her way. She indeed compromised the set property. We had to finish her deal because of her wrong actions and indiscipline during the shoot. During this episode, Asit ji was in USA. She's currently trying to defame us and the show by forming groundless allegations. We've formerly filed our charge against these invalid allegations with the concerned authorities. ”

Whereas, Jennifer's claims state that Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj had tried to stop her car as she attempted to leave the set on March 7 and denied to grant to her half day off. She asserted that she thought the makers would call her on March 7, but on March 24, she received a notice stating how her departure from the show is hampering the show and producers are losing money.

“This was ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me. On April 4, I replied to them on WhatsApp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities,” Jennifer said, as per E-Times.