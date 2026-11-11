Sensex soars 1,300 points, Rs 6 lakh crore added in minutes: 3 BIG reasons behind stock market rally

Three big reasons for a big rally in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. Decoded here.

When the brokers at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed their work on Wednesday morning after a day's break, they were surprised. The stock market was closed on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali-Balipratipada. As soon as the market operators began trading, they witnessed a rally, a pleasant surprise. The BSE soared more than 1,300 points, while the NSE 50 climbed more than 1% from the previous day's close. The BSE market capitalisation rose to Rs 5,06,41,936 crore at the opening of the bell. It increased

by Rs 5,12,45,010 crore in half an hour and Rs 6,03,074 crore within 45 minutes of the opening of the bell.

Stock market rally: Crude oil falls

Why was the market so volatile without any major economic or political developments in India? It can be understood by having a look at the international crude oil market. Brent crude slipped from $100 per barrel and came down to $90 per barrel on Tuesday. At the time of writing this news article on Wednesday noon, it was selling at $92.508 per barrel, while the overall crude price was $86.628 per barrel. The fall in crude prices was long awaited.

It came as a pleasant surprise for a country that imports about 88% of its fuel requirements and pays a hefty bill. The impact can be understood from data in the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s (PPAC) Monthly Ready Reckoner. It says that Delhi imported 81.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude during the first four months of the current financial year. The crude oil import bill in the first six months of the financial year 2026-27, from April to September, rose 46.4%. It zoomed from $61.9 billion to $90.6 billion.

BSE market capitalisation

According to a rough estimate, an increase of 10% in global crude oil prices can push down India’s GDP growth rate by roughly 15 basis points or 0.15%. So, it came as a big relief to the Indian economy and, consequently, to the stock market.

The second most significant factor is the increased buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The FPIs have been a major source of pressure on stock prices in India during recent periods of heavy selling. However, they made a comeback to the Indian bourses and bought shares worth more than Rs 55,000 crore in the last eight days. There was a total inflow of Rs 53,739 crore in the first nine days of November. The FPIs have put in Rs 8.2 billion since mid-October. However, there is a total negative selling of Rs 2.41 lakh crore this year.

Indian stock market

The corporate results for the second half of the financial year (July-September) have pushed up the prices and helped the rally across all sectors. According to credible reports, 181 companies have registered a doubling of their earnings for the period. An analysis shows that companies across sectors like banking, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, metals, energy, and FMCG have reported profits of more than 100% during the period.

How long may it sustain? This is the question many people have asked. The BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 have already gained more than 9%. Many analysts believe they have reached a point where profit-taking may come. However, there are positive factors like the end of the Russia-Ukraine war, the peace deal between the US and Iran, and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. These factors may sustain the rally; otherwise, profit-takers may come to the bourse, pulling the indices down, at least for the time being.