Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT stocks?

Sensex tumbles 834 points as AI automation fears, Nasdaq decline, and strong US jobs data spark a massive selloff in Indian IT stocks.

Why did the BSE benchmark index Sensex tumble 800 points on Friday? Why did the IT stocks suffer the most, with many of the tech giants nosediving under pressure from the selloff? Was it the result of the panic created by the apprehension that the artificial intelligence (AI) may gobble up hundreds of thousands of IT jobs? Was the IT sector the worst sufferer because many IT people take up the coding jobs, something on which the Indian tech giants are dependent to a large extent?

Sensex falls 800 points, Nifty tumbles

The Sensex fell flat soon after trading began for the day. It slipped 834.20 points and came down to 82,840.72 point at 9:39 AM. Similarly, the NSE also came under pressure, and the Nifty fell 270.90 points to 25,536.30. The fall was across the board; it was not limited to one or two counters. However, the epicenter of the quake was the technology pack, which suffered most.

The BSE and the NSE bore the brunt of the fall of IT stocks at the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which declined 2.04% because the investors booked profits in AI-linked stocks. It was a kind of poetic justice as the global markets soared to record heights, driven largely by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. The firms doing business in the AI sector attracted massive capital flows and huge investments and pushed valuations higher. However, they received the jolt when the investors expressed apprehension that the future profit expectations are too ambitious and unfeasible. As most of the Indian IT stocks are closely tied to US tech giants and receive a significant part of their revenue from them, they were at the receiving end.

AI impact on IT jobs

The second strong factor was the stronger-than-expected employment numbers in the US and a marginal decline in unemployment. This has reduced expectations of an early interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The stock market does not like higher and stable interest rates for a long period, as higher bank rates are typically negative for growth and technology stocks. The borrowing costs remain high, and corporate spending can slow. This impacts the technology projects, especially discretionary ones, as they often see delays.

These influenced the entire IT sector in India, as these firms operate on a headcount-based outsourcing model. These companies earned more, and their revenue grew after they added more employees to deliver projects. Now, this structure is under threat as the advanced artificial intelligence systems can automate coding, testing, documentation, and routine back-end processes. Earlier, these tasks required teams of engineers; these tasks can be completed faster and with fewer people with the help of the AI. This structural shift has changed the IT companies, as they can use AI to improve efficiency and margins. But their revenue may come down as well, as these works can be done in the US and those jobs may not be transferred to India.