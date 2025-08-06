SCO Summit: Will Narendra Modi meet Xi Jinping to send strong signal to US? Modi-Putin meet on cards to upset Donald Trump?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian head of state Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

At a time when US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on India, plus a penalty if it buys crude oil and military hardware from Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China. He will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian head of state Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This will be Modi's first visit to China after the Galwan skirmishes and the military stand-off across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh in 2020.

SCO Summit in Tianjin

The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin city on August 31 and September 1 and offer an opportunity for all the leaders to discuss bilateral relations besides the functioning of the bloc. All eyes will be set on host country China, because earlier in June, Rajnath Singh had refused to sign a joint statement at an SCO defence minister's meet after it skipped any mention of the Pahalgam terror attack. The statement mentioned Balochistan, indirectly accusing India of creating unrest there.

Modi-Jinping meet to send strong signals?

Analysts believe PM Modi may use the SCO summit to send strong signals to US President Donald Trump, who hosted Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House. It was viewed as aligning with India's longtime archrival, with which it has fought wars and skirmishes. Modi may also send strong signals to the US by holding talks with Xi Jinping and discussing the US tariffs. After imposing a 145% tariff on China, Trump scaled it down to 35% as Beijing put a ban on exports of rare earth magnets, necessary for the US automotive sector and many other sectors, including aircraft and military hardware. China is the main adversary of the US, and it keeps challenging the US on almost all fronts, including

Modi-Putin meet to upset Donald Trump?

After showing defiance to the US for its announcement to impose a penalty for buying Russian oil, India can send strong signals to it by meeting its president. PM Narendra Modi is most likely to meet Vladimir Putin and discuss the US threat. The two leaders can discuss how to improve the bilateral relations and what they can do to further improve the energy cooperation. If the three leaders reach any common ground, it may upset the US. It may be a tactical move by the three countries.