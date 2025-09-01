SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?

Though Chinese President Xi Jinping said after holding a meeting with PM Narendra Modi that he would not allow the border issue to define the overall China-India relationship, the two countries can not be long-term business partners.

All eyes were set on the bilateral talks between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SHO) in Tianjin. After holding a discussion on how to improve the bilateral trade, the two sides agreed that India and China are "development partners, not rivals". The meeting took place in the aftermath of the increased tensions between India and the US as President Donald Trump imposed the punitive additional tariffs of 25% over and above the base tariffs of 25%, taking it to the cumulative 50% tariffs.

Can India-China be trade partners?

Analysts believe the India-China bonhomie is to send strong signals to Washington while exploring new avenues for cooperation. However, a cursory analysis reveals that the two countries can not be trade partners for a long time. After painstaking economic reforms initiated by then-leader Deng Xiaoping in 1970s, China became a manufacturing hub of the world. China's manufacturing output in the financial year 2024-25 stood at $4.66 trillion, or 27.7% of the global share. It enjoyed a trade surplus of $1 trillion during this period.

How is US economy different?

On the other hand, the US is a producer economy instead of a manufacturing one, it consumes more than it produces and imports massively. Its global trade stood at $5.4 trillion in the FY 2024. It imported goods worth $3.3 trillion while exporting products worth $2.1 trillion, incurring a trade deficit of $1.2 trillion. The US imported goods worth $87.3 billion from India, while importing products worth $41.5 billion, suffering a trade deficit of $128.9 billion.

China: Manufacturing hub

The US economy is completely different from the Chinese economy. Being a manufacturing hub, China wants to export more and more and practically dumps its products across the world, from neighbouring country India to Latin America and Africa. India-China bilateral trade reached $127.7 billion in FY 2024, with New Delhi suffering a trade deficit of $99.2 billion. As the US-China trade war is likely to escalate soon after a lull, China will have more surplus capacity and put pressure on New Delhi to absorb its surplus products.

How are India, China competitors?

As Trump has levied a 15% tariff on the EU, the member states of the 27-nation bloc are most likely to give China tough competition in that market. China may find it easier to dump cheap products in India, further widening the trade gap. Under these conditions, it is clear that India and China can not be trade partners.

How can India, China cooperate?

However, there are avenues for cooperation. China can invest in India and make it a manufacturing hub, keeping in mind the cheap labour and export infrastructure like roads and ports. As Beijing is focusing on artificial intelligence, machine learning, electric vehicles, space science, and aerospace, it can shift many other industries to India. It may be a win-win situation for both countries.

It may also cool down the political heat and the border issues, or at least put the contentious issues on the back burner. "We must ... not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship," China's state-controlled news agency Xinhua reported Xi as saying. However, it is difficult to achieve this considering the ground realities.

