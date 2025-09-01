Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts

Dhanashree Verma mocks ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: ‘Penthouse mein sports...'

SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?

Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'

When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch

Maratha Quota agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil vows to stop drinking water; Mumbai Police issues traffic alert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?

Though Chinese President Xi Jinping said after holding a meeting with PM Narendra Modi that he would not allow the border issue to define the overall China-India relationship, the two countries can not be long-term business partners.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 01:25 PM IST

SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?
PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised improving bilateral ties.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

All eyes were set on the bilateral talks between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SHO) in Tianjin. After holding a discussion on how to improve the bilateral trade, the two sides agreed that India and China are "development partners, not rivals". The meeting took place in the aftermath of the increased tensions between India and the US as President Donald Trump imposed the punitive additional tariffs of 25% over and above the base tariffs of 25%, taking it to the cumulative 50% tariffs. 

Can India-China be trade partners?

Analysts believe the India-China bonhomie is to send strong signals to Washington while exploring new avenues for cooperation. However, a cursory analysis reveals that the two countries can not be trade partners for a long time. After painstaking economic reforms initiated by then-leader Deng Xiaoping in 1970s, China became a manufacturing hub of the world. China's manufacturing output in the financial year 2024-25 stood at $4.66 trillion, or 27.7% of the global share. It enjoyed a trade surplus of $1 trillion during this period. 

 

How is US economy different?

On the other hand, the US is a producer economy instead of a manufacturing one, it consumes more than it produces and imports massively. Its global trade stood at $5.4 trillion in the FY 2024. It imported goods worth $3.3 trillion while exporting products worth $2.1 trillion, incurring a trade deficit of $1.2 trillion. The US imported goods worth $87.3 billion from India, while importing products worth $41.5 billion, suffering a trade deficit of $128.9 billion. 

China: Manufacturing hub

The US economy is completely different from the Chinese economy. Being a manufacturing hub, China wants to export more and more and practically dumps its products across the world, from neighbouring country India to Latin America and Africa. India-China bilateral trade reached $127.7 billion in FY 2024, with New Delhi suffering a trade deficit of $99.2 billion. As the US-China trade war is likely to escalate soon after a lull, China will have more surplus capacity and put pressure on New Delhi to absorb its surplus products. 

How are India, China competitors? 

As Trump has levied a 15% tariff on the EU, the member states of the 27-nation bloc are most likely to give China tough competition in that market. China may find it easier to dump cheap products in India, further widening the trade gap. Under these conditions, it is clear that India and China can not be trade partners. 

 

How can India, China cooperate?

However, there are avenues for cooperation. China can invest in India and make it a manufacturing hub, keeping in mind the cheap labour and export infrastructure like roads and ports. As Beijing is focusing on artificial intelligence, machine learning, electric vehicles, space science, and aerospace, it can shift many other industries to India. It may be a win-win situation for both countries.

It may also cool down the political heat and the border issues, or at least put the contentious issues on the back burner. "We must ... not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship," China's state-controlled news agency Xinhua reported Xi as saying. However, it is difficult to achieve this considering the ground realities. 

FAQs

Q1: What was China's share in global manufacturing output in FY 2024-25?

Ans: China's global trade stood at $5.4 trillion in the FY 2024. It imported goods worth $3.3 trillion, while exported products worth $2.1 trillion, incurring a trade deficit of $1.2 trillion.

Q2: What is India-China bilateral trade?

India-China bilateral trade reached $127.7 billion in FY 2024, with New Delhi suffering a trade deficit of $99.2 billion.

Summary

After painstaking economic reforms initiated by then-leader Deng Xiaoping in 1970s, China became a manufacturing hub of the world. China's manufacturing output in the financial year 2024-25 stood at $4.66 trillion, or 27.7% of the global share. It enjoyed a trade surplus of $1 trillion during this period. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train with Japanese PM Ishiba, watch video
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train, watch...
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We are going to...'
Nvidia CEO Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We're going to...'
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by 'leading actors who openly said...', lead role was then played by...
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE