SCO Summit: Has Russia-India-China troika emerged? How did Donald Trump push rivals to join hands?

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared moments of happiness with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, analysts believe the emergence of a Russia-India-China troika should not be ruled out. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit can change world equations?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

If the display of camaraderie, hugs, and handshakes indicates intricate and far-reaching consequences, the emergence of a Russia-India-China troika at Tianjin should not be ruled out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared moments of happiness with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Chinese city on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The three leaders exchanged handshakes, hugs, and smiles. PM Modi shared a photograph on the social media platform X.Soon, Putin pulled Modi aside, and the two leaders kept on talking, hand in hand, for some time. 

Modi-Putin meeting

It was not just the show or display of friendship; the two leaders sat separately, and the delegates accompanying them joined them soon. It is believed that the two leaders discussed a gamut of issues, including trade and defence. Taking to X, Modi wrote in a post that the two sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture.  The Russia-Ukraine War also featured in the talks. Modi wrote on the social media platform, "We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine." 

Russia-India ties

Analysts believe it was not a mere show of camaraderie. A Russia-India-China troika has emerged that may impact not only the political dynamics and geostrategic scenario of South Asia but the whole world as well. It is important to note that the SCO Summit was held in the Chinese city of Tianjin at a time when India-US relations had already hit rock bottom. 

Donald Trump slaps India with 50% tariffs

Washington has slapped India with an additional 25% tariff for buying crude oil from Russia over and above the 25% base tariff, taking it to the cumulative tariff of 50%. Besides, US officials have been attacking India almost daily, accusing New Delhi of financing Russia's war machine. Donald Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, went to the extent of calling it "Modi's war."

 

How did US react to US pressure?

However, India remained defiant and declared that it would buy crude oil from wherever it got the best deal. After a brief lull, oil PSUs Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd resumed buying Russian oil. The two sides emphasised the importance of deepening trade relations and narrowing the trade gap, and a diplomat in New Delhi went to the extent of assuring India of opening the Russian market. 

NSA Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart, the Foreign Minister, and visited Moscow, where he met President Vladimir Putin, counterpart Sergei Lavrov and other officials. Putin has agreed to visit New Delhi this year. The Modi-Putin meeting was held in Tianjin with this background. 

India-China ties

Days before the SCO Summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India and emphasised the need to resolve the border dispute, which has been hanging fire for decades. Beijing also lifted the ban on the export of the rare earth minerals and magnets to India. Earlier, the two sides agreed to resume direct flights. The India-China ties hit rock bottom in May 2020 after PLA troops intruded into India in Ladakh, the troops fought in Galwan, where at least 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed.

 

FAQs

Q1: Did Ukraine feature in the Modi-Putin talks in Tianjin?

Ans: The Russia-Ukraine War featured in the Modi-Putin talks. PM Narendra Modi wrote on the social media platform, "We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine." 

Q2: How are India-China ties improving?

Ans: Days before the SCO Summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India and emphasised the need to resolve the border dispute, which has been hanging fire for decades. Beijing also lifted the ban on the export of the rare earth minerals and magnets to India. Earlier, the two sides agreed to resume direct flights. The India-China ties hit rock bottom in May 2020 after PLA troops intruded into India in Ladakh, the troops fought in Galwan, where at least 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed.

Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared moments of happiness with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Chinese city on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The three leaders exchanged handshakes, hugs, and smiles. PM Modi shared a photograph on the social media platform X.Soon, Putin pulled Modi aside and the two leaders kept on talking, hand in hand, for some time. 

