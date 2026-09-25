From $100 billion promise to Kashmir dig: How Saudi Arabia sided with Pakistan and Turkey at UNGA 2026

After promising to invest $100 billion in India in five years, Saudi Arabia chose to side with Pakistan and Turkey at the UNGA Meet 2026 on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Explained here.

Besides Turkey, Saudi Arabia has joined Pakistan's chorus on Jammu and Kashmir at the UNGA Meet 2026. After Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman visited India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced an investment of $20 billion and promised to raise it to $100 billion by 2030, Riyadh chose to hit New Delhi's jugular veins. Though it was not its standalone statement, Saudi Arabia played a pivotal role in issuing a joint statement from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

UNGA 2026: OIC Contact Group on Kashmir

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir met on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.

It expressed concerns over the India-Pakistan conflict of May 2025.

The OIC described India’s strikes against terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan as "unlawful".

It said that durable peace and stability in South Asia depend on the final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute "in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri People."

It supported the Kashmiri people's "inalienable right to self-determination", calling it the "foundation for a just and lasting peace in South Asia."

The OIC Contact Group also said that it is consistent with UN Security Council resolutions and international laws.

The group, in its statement, expressed concerns over the "humanitarian, human rights, and security situation; continued detention and denial of bail for leaders such as Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, and Shabbir Shah."

The OIC Contact Group has on its board Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Niger.

(OIC Contact Group On Kashmir's Statement. AI-generated. )

India rejects OIC Group's statement

India rejected the statement as "unwarranted and factually incorrect" and "fabricated and motivated propaganda". The MEA also said that the OIC has no locus standi on India’s internal affairs and that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India.

However, analysts believe that it was a major blow to India's international standing. New Delhi must be shocked that its friends like Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Niger have joined hands with arch-enemy Pakistan and Turkey. Azerbaijan is an important country that falls on the Indian route to Europe. It is believed that Turkey has moved to Pakistan due to its "Muslim solidarity, Muslim world politics and the defence partnership with Pakistan. Turkey recently joined Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to sign the Mecca Pact and form a defence bloc that is called the Islamic NATO or the Muslim NATO.

(Saudi Arabia on Jammu and Kashmir. AI-produced infographic. )

India-Saudi Arabia Ties

Saudi Arabia did not raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir separately, unlike Turkey. But it did not oppose the move to issue a statement attacking India's territorial integrity and sovereignty. This is in sharp contrast to the fact that the two countries have robust economic relations that are growing. According to official data in the Embassy of India in Riyadh Overview, Indo-Saudi bilateral trade reached $41.88 billion during 2024–25. India purchased primarily crude oil and fertilisers worth $30.12 billion and exported engineering goods, rice, automobiles and other goods worth $11.76 billion.

Saudi Arabia announced an investment of $20 billion in India in 2025-26 and promised to raise it to $100 billion by 2030. Riyadh wants to diversify its investment portfolio and invest in non-oil sectors. India, with a robust economy and a big market, is a natural investment destination for Riyadh.