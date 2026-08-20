What did BJP's 'icon' Sardar Patel really say on Vande Mataram? The 1937 resolution reveals truth

What did Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel say on the adoption of only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram? Did he indulge in "appeasement politics"? Details here.

After the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress Party of appeasement politics on Vande Mataram and said that the party is insulting freedom fighters, the Grand Old Party reiterated that it was the collective decision of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rabindranath Tagore to adopt only the first two stanzas of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's song. The moot question being asked is: what did these people say about the song? As the saffron party has adopted Sardar Patel as its own icon, it would be interesting to probe what the "Iron Man" actually said.

Sardar Patel on Vande Mataram

Unfortunately, there is no recorded standalone statement of Patel on the Vande Mataram controversy. However, there is no doubt that he was a key figure in shaping and formally endorsing the Congress Working Committee's resolution, adopted on October 28, 1937. The resolution proposing that only the first two stanzas of the song would be sung at national gatherings and meetings was moved Dr Rajendra Prasad and seconded by Sardar Patel. Mahatma Gandhi attended the meeting as a special invitee. Other leaders present at the meeting were Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, Acharya Kripalani, and Govind Ballabh Pant.

Sardar Patel endorsed the text of the resolution that recognised the importance of the song in the national freedom movement and its emotional connection to the masses. However, it also

acknowledged "the validity of the objections raised by Muslim friends to certain parts of the song." The resolution was approved unanimously.

Rabindranath Tagore on Vande Mataram

BJP's another present icon, Subhas Chandra Bose, was the president of the Congress Party at that time. He solicited Tagore's opinion on the song. The Nobel Laureate replied, "The core of Vande Mataram is a hymn to goddess Durga: this is so plain that there can be no debate about it. Of course Bankim Chandra does show Durga to be inseparably united with Bengal in the end, but no Mussulman can be expected patriotically to worship the ten-handed deity as 'Swadesh' [our native land]" He added, "The novel Anandmath is a work of literature, and so the song is appropriate in it. But Parliament is a place of union for all religious groups, and there the song cannot be appropriate."

Nehru's letter to Subhas Chandra Bose

However, Nehru also wrote a letter to Bose ahead of the CWC meeting.

To,

Subhas Chandra Bose

Allahabad

20.10.1937

My dear Subhas,

Your letter of the 17th. Certainly, as suggested by you, I shall discuss the Bande Mataram song with Dr. Tagore. I do not know that any formal statement is necessary by the Working Committee, but we should be clear in our own minds. I have managed to get an English translation of Ananda Math, and I am reading it at present to get the background of the song. It does seem that this background is likely to irritate the Muslims. Further, there is the difficulty of the language, which is not understood by most people. I do not understand it without the help of a dictionary.

There is no doubt that the present outcry against Bande Mataram is to a large extent a manufactured one by the communalists. At the same time, there does seem some substance in it, and people who are communalistically inclined have been affected by it. Whatever we do cannot be to pander to communalists’ feelings but to meet real grievances where they exist.

I have decided now to reach Calcutta on the 25th morning. This will give me time to see Dr. Tagore as well as other friends.

As for disciplinary action, it is difficult for me to talk vaguely about strictness or leniency. Ultimately, this has to be considered in relation to the general situation and to the particular facts of the case. Generally speaking, our policy was a strict one during the elections and immediately after. But later, a certain leniency came in, and a number of previous orders were revised on the party concerned apologising. In particular, we felt that the denial of the four‑anna membership to any person was not to be indulged in except in very special cases. Generally, the punishment was in regard to the holding of offices or membership of an elected committee. If the past record of a person was good and he had erred merely at election time because of local factions and passions, we tried to take a lenient view, and on his apologising, no further action was taken. But, as I have said above, each individual case has to be considered on its merits, and even more important consideration is the result of such action on Congress work in future. If such action is good to help Congress work, it must be taken. If it is likely to hinder, then it is to be avoided. Many of our people are insufficiently developed in the political sense not to be affected by personal rivalries, and so they err occasionally without really wishing to go against the Congress. If it is possible to win them over and yet keep the prestige and discipline of the Congress, then it is worthwhile doing so. If a disciplinary action creates fairly widespread resentment among certain groups of Congressmen, then it has failed in its purpose.

These are various considerations that are to be borne in mind. But ultimately, the matter should be decided by the provincial committee or relevant authorities.