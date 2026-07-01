MAHASAGAR vs China's 'String of Pearls': How India-Japan strategy could reshape Indo-Pacific battle

Is India's MAHASAGAR maritime doctrine a strategic counter to China’s String of Pearls network? During Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit, the two nations may sign deals for expanding defence, infrastructure and maritime cooperation. It may be to challenge Beijing in the South China Sea

Is MAHASAGAR to contain China in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea? Is it the Indian strategy to counter Beijing's strategy of the "String of Pearls? These questions arose after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wrote an article in a reputable Indian newspaper. She wrote, "This initiative, advocated by Prime Minister Modi, regards the ocean not as an arena for hegemony, but as a shared commons that underpins the stability and growth of the entire region." In what may be called an indication of the joint strategy of the two countries, Takaichi added, "India is a maritime nation that has taken concrete action to provide regional stability and support the resilience of countries in the region. I look forward to shaping together an international order founded upon these principles."

What is MAHASAGAR?

MAHASAGAR is India's maritime doctrine. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mauritius visit in March, 2025, it stands for the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. Earlier, it was SAGAR, or the Security and Growth for All in the Region. Under this doctrine, India should shift its focus on the Indian Ocean from a regional to a global maritime vision. It should emphasise helping the countries from the Global South of the Indian Ocean rim. Besides geopolitical views, emphasis should also be on trade, economy and sustainability.

However, experts believe that the main purpose of the project is to contain Beijing in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. Smaller countries with which China has a border dispute in the South China Sea may be encouraged and provided with help to take on Beijing in settling the dispute in their favour. The MAHASAGAR apparently promotes the Blue Economy, which is basically a sustainable economic model utilising ocean, sea, and coastal resources to drive economic growth, create jobs and improve livelihoods. It aims to build a resilient supply chain that is independent of the Chia-led economic model and infrastructure development.

India Japan Indo-Pacific strategy

Talking to DNA India, geopolitical expert Major (Retired) Amit Bansal said, "India and Japan are members of QUAD, and primarily the relationship is limited to Humanitarian assistance and security of the international supply chain, aiming towards the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy." He added, "As part of the MAHASAGAR initiative, India is evolving its vision of a net maritime security provider in the Indian Ocean region, while Japan is looking after the Far Pacific."

However, analysts believe that India and China could move from the "Blue Economy" to the "Blue Water Navy" in the long term. India, with the help of Japan, may try to counter Beijing and challenge its dominance in the Indian Ocean. Amit Bansal says, "As far as the Indo-Pacific region is concerned, India and Japan are the two major powers dominating this area apart from China. In view of increasing Chinese influence & its footprints in the South China Sea, the Defence co-operation of India and Japan becomes of utmost importance."

String of Pearls China strategy

Tokyo can provide New Delhi with financial and technical support to build a network of naval bases, places for surveillance and collecting intelligence in the Indian Ocean under its "Necklace of Diamonds" strategy. This geopolitical strategy is to counter a similar Chinese strategy called the "String of Pearls". New Delhi-based policy analyst and an Assistant Professor at OP Jindal Global University, Tridivesh Singh Maini, says, "Japan-India cooperation has several layers and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific is especially important. While some progress has been made, the geopolitical equations in the region, especially China's presence, need to be watched closely."

He explains, "One of the important dimensions of cooperation between India and Japan is the proposed industrial value chain, which seeks to connect North East India with the Bay of Bengal. This project is important from a strategic standpoint to counter China's influence in the Bay of Bengal. Japan's JICA has funded important infrastructural projects in the North East."

India-Japan defence cooperation

Maini adds, "While JICA has funded important projects in Bangladesh which dovetail with the proposed corridor, ties between India and Bangladesh have witnessed a downturn in recent years. During the Bangladesh PM's first state visit to China, an MoU was signed between Bangladesh and a Chinese company for developing the China-Bangladesh Mongla Port Economic Zone. In 2015, Bangladesh signed a deal with India for the development of this project adjoining the strategically important Mongla Port."

Analysts believe that India-Japan cooperation is for mutual benefit, both economically and geopolitically. Their main objective is to surround Beijing from all sides and stop it on its own turf, the South China Sea. India has already joined hands with the US, Japan and Australia in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue with the sole objective of containing China in its backyard. Takaichi's visit to India and the proposed defence cooperation between the two countries should be viewed from this perspective.