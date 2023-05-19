Search icon
Sameer Wankhede, protagonist or antagonist in Aryan Khan drug case? Here's what all happened so far

An FIR has been filed against Sameer Wankhede over the Aryan Khan drug case on charges of corruption.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Sameer Wankhede | Photo: PTI

Recently, alleged WhatsApp chats between actor Shah Rukh Khan and NCB officer Sameer Wankhede came to light, where Khan is requesting Wankhede to not arrest son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia ship drug bust case.

Aryan Khan was arrested in 2021 from a luxury cruise in Mumbai over allegations of involvement in a drug racket by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Back then, the NCB was headed by Sameer Wankhede who has now been accused of taking a Rs 250 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan by the CBI. 

CBI has filed an FIR against Wankhede and five others for bribery and criminal misconduct during the Aryan Khan drug case. The FIR alleges that Aryan Khan's arrest was a conspiracy to extort money from his father Shah Rukh Khan. Wakhede was accompanied by the then NCB superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh and NCB Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan were also present.

As per the FIR, Sameer Wankhede is the main accused along with KP Gosavi. The FIR also states that the former NCB officer aided the witnesses of the drug case in threatening Shah Rukh Khan to pay Rs 24 crore. 

Wankhede used Gosavi to demand Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan's family but the final deal was of Rs 18 crore. Of this amount, Rs 50 lakh was delivered as a token amount to KP Gosavi and his associate D'Souza. CCTV footage shows SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani getting off a car carrying a bag. Reportedly, it was a video of around the same time when the money was delivered. 

The deal was later called off and the Rs 50 lakh token was returned. In November, Wakhede was criticised for mishandling the case and transferred, after Nawab Malik, a politician of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the then-ruling party of Maharashtra accused Sameer Wankhede of various irregularities, including extortion.

Shortly after, the case was handed over to the investigation team. Later NCB dropped charges against Aryan Khan and he was granted bail. 

Sameer Wankhede has been denying these allegations and on Friday he filed a petition before the Bombay HC seeking the quashing of the FIR against him. His petition was presented before a vacation bench of the HC and the court is scheduled to hear the plea later in the day. 

