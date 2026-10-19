Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff: Is Mumbai returning to days of Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Mastan, and Karim Lala?

With the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatening Bollywood stars from Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff, is Mumbai returning to the days of underworld mafia rule? Are the days of Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Mastan, and Karim Lala returning to Mumbai? Explained here.

First, Salman Khan was attacked. Then Baba Siddique was killed. Then Rohit Shetty was targeted. And now, Tiger Shroff has been attacked. Have the days of organised crime returned, when Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company dominated Mumbai's crime landscape? Will the days of Karim Lala, Varadarajan Mudaliar, Chhota Rajan, and Arun Gawli return to haunt Bollywood? People of Mumbai still remember the police encounters, laws like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and the specialised encounter squads of Mumbai Police. Bollywood and other places are upset over the rise of inter-state gangs like those of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang hits headlines

In a chilling video going viral on social media platforms, Alok Pandit, a henchman of the gang, purportedly threatened Salman Khan and asked him to apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi. Claiming responsibility for attacking Tiger Shroff, he said, "Listen to me, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we don't even leave a dog in your house." He said further, "We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in your mind. Don't think that you are safe and nothing will happen to you."

Taking to a social media platform, a man called Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility for attacking Tiger Shroff. He said, "Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next."

(Dawood Ibrahim, Mafia Don.)

Salman Khan threat, Tiger Shroff attack, Baba Siddique murder

Lawrence Bishnoi's close confidante Sampath Nehra attempted an attack on Salman Khan in 2018. The film star was accused of killing a blackbuck in 1998. Lawrence Bishnoi later threatened the Bollywood star and warned him that he would be killed in Jodhpur soon.

Bishnoi claimed responsibility for attacking actor-singer Gippy Grewal's home in November 2023 for his association with Salman Khan. However, Grewal denied any friendship with Khan.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated in Mansa town of Punjab on May 29, 2022. Bishnoi's close associate, Gold Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing.

Alleging a fake encounter, Bishnoi filed a plea in the Delhi High Court requesting protection. He later withdrew his petitions.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi and others in March 2023 and said that Bishnoi's syndicate has close and operational ties with Khalistani militant groups. It gets weapons, logistics, and financial support from the terrorist organisation.

Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for killing Soukhdool Singh Gill, a member of the Khalistan Tiger Force in Canada on September 21, 2023.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Cabinet minister, was killed on October 12, 2024. Bishnoi gang claimed that it had killed him due to his close relationship with Salman Khan.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claimed in late 2025 and early 2026 that the Bishnoi gang was involved in a wave of extortions and shootings targeting the South Asian diaspora in Metro Vancouver and Brampton, Ontario. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a Bishnoi member in California in 2026.

(Haji Mastan, Mafia Don)

Mumbai underworld: Dawood Ibrahim, D-Company

Some of the most notable gangsters dominating the crime landscape of Mumbai were: