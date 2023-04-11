Why Sachin Pilot has opened a new front against Ashok Gehlot? Congress' latest Rajasthan headache explained

Sachin Pilot ends daylong hunger strike| Photo: PTI

Sachin Pilot held a hunger strike against Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot. He ended the day-long fast. Pilot claims that Congress came to power in the state because it promised to end the alleged corruption that the state witnessed during Vasundhara Raje-led government.

Pilot started the hunger strike today (April 11). He claimed that the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, wrote several times to Ashok Gehlot regarding the same but received no response.

On Tuesday, Sachin Pilot sat on a hunger strike at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur. He is demanding the congress government to take action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state.

He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here. Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm.

"We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government," he said.