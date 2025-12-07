Russian President Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan feast has THIS luxurious food item priced at Rs 40,000 per kg, it is...

A luxurious food item was included in the vegetarian menu at Rashtrapati Bhavan's state banquet hosted by President Murmu for Vladimir Putin. Read here to know more about this special dish.

President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, his first since December 2021, concluded with a memorable state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The day was marked by warm interactions, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting Putin with a Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita and personally driving him during their meetings.

The state dinner was notable for more than just its distinguished guest list. The entire meal was vegetarian, designed to highlight India's diverse culinary traditions. The menu featured dishes from various regions of India, including gur sandesh from West Bengal, dal tadka from northern India, murukku from the south, jhol momo from the Himalayan regions, and the renowned gucchi doon chetin from Jammu and Kashmir.

Which was the luxrurious food item served to Russian President during Rashtrapati Bhavan feast?

The Kashmiri delicacy, gucchi doon chetin, was a highlight of the meal due to its rare ingredient, gucchi mushrooms. These mushrooms can cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 per kilogram, and sometimes even more.

Why gucchi mushrooms are so special?

Gucchi mushrooms are wild and difficult to cultivate, thriving in specific natural conditions such as particular soil types and temperatures. They typically appear in the Himalayan belt during spring, after the snow melts, and may also grow in areas recently affected by forest fires.

The unpredictability of gucchi mushrooms makes them exceptionally scarce. Local communities in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand often spend weeks trekking through challenging terrain to collect them. Their short harvesting window and the difficulty in finding them contribute to their high value.

Why gucchi mushrooms are pirced so high?

Due to limited supply and strong demand from chefs and locals who value them in traditional remedies, prices can reach up to Rs 50,000 per kilogram, making gucchi mushrooms among the most expensive in the world.

Culinary enthusiasts prize gucchi mushrooms for their deep, earthy, umami-rich flavor. They are used in dishes like gucchi pulao, yakhni, and rogan josh. Their firm, meaty texture makes them a great meat substitute in vegetarian and vegan meals.

This rich flavor and cultural significance earned gucchi its place on the Rashtrapati Bhavan menu for Putin's banquet, where gucchi doon chetin was served as part of a special all-vegetarian feast.